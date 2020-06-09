ComplyWorks Grows with a New Bid Management Solution

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyWorks Ltd. – a leader in compliance management solutions that help companies qualify and maintain relationships with their suppliers – has just released its Bid Management Solution. Bid Management will allow ComplyWorks' clients to create and award bids to qualified suppliers all within the ComplyWorks platform. The new solution offers ComplyWorks' 300 clients and over 100,000 users in over 120 countries the ability to create, manage or participate on bids.

ComplyWorks' Bid Management Solution uniquely provides the ability for clients to check a participant's compliance status on the bid dashboard without having to navigate through additional tools.

"Our clients identified a gap with their current bid management software and asked us to help," said Cal Fairbanks, President and CEO of ComplyWorks. "Our clients are at the centre of everything we do so we were happy to help by bringing this new solution to market."

Throughout the development of the solution, ComplyWorks consulted with its clients to create a user-friendly interface that is easy to use, while meeting the varying bid management demands.

"ComplyWorks' Bid Management Solution looks amazing! ComplyWorks did a great job building something that captured both our wants and needs. The tool is easy to use, flexible and will be an asset to any company that has a need to formally track bids," said Amy Tetz, Safety Coordinator at Ember Resources.

"Providing the ability to check compliance and qualify suppliers on the bid dashboard is a unique offering that will save our clients from the hassle of using multiple tools, while further increasing the value of a ComplyWorks subscription for all users," said Cal Fairbanks.

About ComplyWorks

ComplyWorks is a global leader in compliance management across many industries including oil and gas, telecommunications, construction, aerospace and many others. Since its inception in 2004, the company has expanded its reach to over 120 countries while retaining its focus on its clients. The company's web-based solutions cover the entire compliance lifecycle from supplier management to workforce management, worksite management and payment. For more information, visit: www.complyworks.com.

