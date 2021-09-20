Comport Receives Cohesity's Americas Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

Comport's partnership with Cohesity is part of a strategic portfolio to simplify customers' IT. Comport has invested in multiple Cohesity accreditations, including engineering and sales, since the partnership began in 2018. ComportSecure, Comport's Cloud and Managed IT Services division, will offer Cohesity as a Service through Cohesity's Service Provider program for those customers that prefer a cloud-like experience with monthly billing.

"We have achieved exceptional results with organizations that consolidate backups with Cohesity," stated Joe Zinna, VP Northeast Sales for Comport. "Providing such a scalable platform that modernizes data management and automates site continuity yields significant financial savings and operational efficiencies."

"We would like to recognize our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem, and most importantly to our customers in FY21," said Mike Houghton, vice president, global partner organization, Cohesity. "As a 100% partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers by providing tremendous value and choice. We are closely aligned and deeply invested in our partner ecosystem, and it's exciting to work with our partners to help them grow their businesses."

About Comport

A trusted IT Solutions Company since 1982, Comport is uniquely positioned as both a solutions and services provider to modernize and simplify IT from the mobile edge to the data centers to the cloud. Our award-winning ComportSecure division provides Cloud, Managed IT and Hosting Services with a monthly pay-as-you-go model, to help customers achieve the efficiencies, cost savings and reliability to succeed in today's digital world. Customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law, and Universities. For more information see www.comport.com.

