Comport Welcomes Growth Leader Chris Satterly to Head Mid-Atlantic Sales

RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comport Consulting Corp. today announced that Chris Satterly has joined its executive team effective immediately as VP Sales, Mid-Atlantic. In this capacity Chris is responsible for leading Comport and ComportSecure's sales, hiring and strategic partnerships, encompassing businesses and healthcare organizations in eastern PA including Philadelphia, central and south NJ, DE and MD.

"Chris is a creative, respected and innovative business development executive with nearly three decades of experience in the technology industry," stated Mike Vencel, President. "He will leverage Comport's tremendous investments in technology modernization solutions including on-premises, cloud and managed services, together with his own successful track record building customer relationships and growth. This is a powerful combination, and we think our customers will be thrilled with our newest leader!"

Before joining Comport, Chris spent more than a decade working for regional solution providers Experis Technology Group, IntergaONE, and Anexinet Technologies. Prior, Chris spent close to twenty years in IT distribution developing channels for Pioneer-Standard Electronics, now part of Arrow Electronics, and Avnet Technology Solutions, now part of Tech Data Corporation. "I am so impressed with Comport's culture and the "sky's the limit" opportunity to bring Comport's brand of customer care to the market," said Chris. "Today it's mandatory for businesses and hospitals to have an IT partner that problem-solves alongside their team, provides insights from experience, and brings trusted partners to the table – exactly what Comport does every single day."

About Comport Consulting Corp.

An award-winning, trusted IT solutions company since 1982, Comport helps customers achieve the efficiencies, cost savings and reliability to succeed in today's digital world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. We specialize in Cloud Solutions and Managed IT Services, Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility, Security and Network solutions.

For more information see www.comport.com or email us at info@comport.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Kinka

Kathleen.kinka@comport.com

SOURCE Comport Consulting

Related Links

https://comport.com

