Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for composites in the global aerospace interior market to 2023 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (interior panels, seating, galley, stowage bin, lavatory and others), by market type (OEM, and aftermarket), by manufacturing process (prepreg layup, RTM and Others), By fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), By resin type (phenolic, epoxy and others)



The future of composites in the global aerospace interior market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. Composite in the global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $468 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and the demand for lightweight materials.



Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of composites in the global aerospace interior industry, includes introduction of composites for aircraft window frames and development of thermoplastic composite application in aircraft interiors.



The study includes the market size for composites in the global aerospace interior market and forecast for composites in the global aerospace interior market through 2023, segmented by aircraft type, application, market type, manufacturing process, fiber type, resin type and region as follows:



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

Commercial Aircraft Regional Aircraft General Aviation Helicopter Military Aircraft



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Application Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

Interior Panels Seating Galley Stowage Bin Lavatory Others



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Market Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

OEM Aftermarket



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Manufacturing Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

Prepreg Layup RTM Others



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Others



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2023]:

Phenolic Epoxy Others



Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Region [Value ($M) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the composites companies in the global aerospace interior market include Hexcel, Gurit, Toray, Teijin, and SGL are among the major providers of composites in the global aerospace interior market.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the interior panels will remain the largest application over the forecast period. The major parts fabricated from composites include floor panels, ceiling panels, sidewalls and partition walls. Increased focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency by aircraft manufacturers has augmented the use of composites in aircraft interior.



By fiber type, glass fiber composite is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Carbon fiber composites is expected to witness the highest growth due to an increase in new aircraft applications, such as window frames and seat components and increasing penetration of carbon fiber composites in aircraft interior components.



North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.



Some of the features of "Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Composites in the global aerospace interior market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Composites in the global aerospace interior market size by various applications such as aircraft, application, market type, manufacturing process, fiber, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Composites in the global aerospace interior market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composites in the global aerospace interior market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composites in the global aerospace interior market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 10 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for composites in the global aerospace interior market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (interior panels, seating, galley, stowage bin, lavatory and others), by market type (OEM, and aftermarket), by manufacturing process (prepreg layup, RTM and Others), By fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), By resin type (phenolic, epoxy and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges for composites in the global aerospace interior market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats for composites in the global aerospace interior market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for composites in the global aerospace interior market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers for composites in the global aerospace interior market?

Q.8 Who are the major players for composites in the global aerospace interior market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years for composites in the global aerospace interior market?



