Composites Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites), Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composites market size is projected to grow from USD 70.4 billion in 2020 to USD 112.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2020 and 2025.



Composites offer exceptional properties, such as stiffness, strength, tenacity, density, thermal & electrical conductivity, fatigue, and corrosion resistance. Owing to these outstanding properties offered by the composites, they are preferred over conventional materials such as aluminum steel in high performance applications in several end-use industries. However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has forced the automotive, wind blade, and aircraft manufacturers to shut down their operations, which is expected to decrease the demand for composites in 2020.



Carbon fiber composites are the fastest-growing fiber type of composites market in terms of value.



Carbon fiber composites are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Carbon fiber is twice as strong, and 30% lighter compared to glass and natural fiber and has been used in several end-use industries for some time. However, due to COVID-19, carbon fiber composites production and demand have reduced. It is expected that advancement in carbon fiber manufacturing and a decrease in crude oil prices would result in a reduction of carbon fiber composites prices. This, in turn, would bolster the growth and penetration of carbon fiber composites in various end-use industries.



Thermoplastic composites is the fastest-growing resin type of composites, in terms of value.



Thermoplastic composites are the fastest-growing resin type. The thermoplastic composites are easy to remold, and reform and hence can be reused. Due to COVID-19, lockdown conditions and halt in the production of automobiles and aircraft have reduced the demand for thermoplastic composites. However. R&D investments for the mass production of thermoplastic composites would reduce its cost, thereby driving the thermoplastic composites market during the forecast period.



Resin transfer molding is expected to witness widespread adoption in the composites market in terms of value.

The resin transfer molding manufacturing process is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. This process yields increased laminate compression, high glass-to-resin ratio, and outstanding strength-to-weight characteristics. Thus, the process is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to COVID-19, there is a decreased demand for composites in the resin transfer molding process in construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, and aerospace & defense industries. The recovery in these industries post COVID-19 pandemic would restore the demand for composites in the resin transfer molding process.



Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing end-use industry of composites, in terms of value.



The automotive & transportation industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value. The use of composites in luxury cars, sports cars, electric vehicles, and passenger cars is increasing due to lightweight, high strength, and increased fuel-efficiency. However, due to COVID-19, travel restrictions, and lockdown scenario, the automobile sales have dropped. It is expected that the stringent environmental regulations, recovery in the electric vehicles, and sentiments of people to travel in private cars would drive the composites market at the highest pace than any other industry during the forecast period.



APAC is the fastest-growing composites market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global composites market during the forecast period. APAC dominated the composites industry in 2019. The growth of the composites industry in this region is supported by the low-cost labor, the advancement of composite technology solutions, and the penetration of composites in various end-use industries.



Due to COVID-19, numerous wind blade manufacturers and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for composites in Asian countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the composites demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of the Pandemic Covid-19 on the Composites Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Composites Market

4.2 Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process and Region

4.3 Composites Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 Composites Market, by Fiber Type

4.5 Composites Market, by Resin Type

4.6 Composites Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Government Stimulus Packages to Drive the Composites Market Post Covid-19

5.2.1.3 Tax Incentives to Drive the Composites Demand in Wind Energy

5.2.1.4 Low Crude Oil Prices to Partially Offset the Impact of Covid-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization in Manufacturing Technologies

5.2.2.3 Disruption in Supply Chain and Logistics Due to Covid-19

5.2.2.4 Lower Capacity Utilization and Liquidity Crunch Due to Covid-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 High Demand for Environment-Friendly Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Natural Composites

5.2.3.4 Penetration of Carbon Fiber Composites in New Applications

5.2.3.5 Reduction of Carbon Fibers Cost

5.2.3.6 Increasing Awareness of Oems Regarding Strict Government Regulations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Low-Cost Technologies

5.2.4.2 Issues Related to Recycling

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain of Composites Industry

5.5 Value Chain Analysis and Impact of Covid-19

5.5.1 Raw Materials

5.5.2 Intermediates

5.5.3 Molder

5.5.4 Oem/Assembly



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

6.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Aerospace Industry

6.1.2.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.1.2.2 New Opportunities

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Automotive Industry

6.2.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.2.2 Impact on Electric Vehicle (Ev) Demand Due to Lower Oil Prices

6.2.3 New Opportunities

6.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Wind Energy Industry

6.3.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.3.2 New Opportunities



7 Composites Market, by Fiber Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Composites Fiber Type Market

7.3 Glass Fiber Composites

7.3.1 Glass Fiber Composites Market, by Region

7.4 Carbon Fiber Composites

7.4.1 Carbon Fiber Composites Market, by Region

7.5 Natural Fiber Composites

7.5.1 Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Region

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Basalt Fiber Composites

7.6.2 Aramid Fiber Composites

7.6.3 Boron Fiber Composites

7.6.4 Hybrid Fiber Composites

7.6.5 Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)Fiber Composites

7.6.6 Other Fiber Composites Market, by Region



8 Composites Market, by Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Composites Resin Type Market

8.3 Thermoset Composites

8.3.1 Epoxy Resin

8.3.2 Polyester Resin

8.3.3 Vinyl Ester Resin

8.3.4 Polyurethane Resin

8.3.5 Others

8.3.6 Thermoset Composites Market, by Region

8.4 Thermoplastic Composites

8.4.1 Polycarbonates (PC)

8.4.2 Polypropylene (PP)

8.4.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

8.4.4 Polyetherimide (PEI)

8.4.5 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.4.6 Polyamide (PA)

8.4.7 Others

8.4.8 Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Region



9 Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Composite Manufacturers and Manufacturing Processes

9.3 Lay-Up Process

9.3.1 Lay-Up Process: Composites Market, by Region, 103

9.4 Filament Winding Process

9.4.1 Filament Winding Process: Composites Market, by Region

9.5 Injection Molding Process

9.5.1 Injection Molding Process: Composites Market, by Region

9.6 Pultrusion Process

9.6.1 Pultrusion Process: Composites Market, by Region

9.7 Compression Molding Process

9.7.1 Compression Molding Process: Composites Market, by Region

9.8 Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Process

9.8.1 RTM Process: Composites Market, by Region

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Other Processes: Composites Market, by Region



10 Composites Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of Covid-19 on End-Use Industries

10.2.1 Automotive

10.2.2 Aerospace

10.2.3 Wind Energy

10.3 Automotive & Transportation

10.3.1 Automotive

10.3.2 Recreational Vehicles

10.3.3 Bus, Trucks, and Other Heavy Vehicles

10.3.4 Metros and Monorails

10.3.5 Passenger Rails

10.3.6 High Speed and Bullet Trains

10.3.7 Composites Market Size in Automotive & Transportation End-Use Industry, by Region

10.4 Aerospace & Defense

10.4.1 Civil

10.4.2 Defense

10.4.3 Composites Market Size in Aerospace & Defense End-Use Industry, by Region

10.5 Wind Energy

10.5.1 Composites Market Size in Wind Energy End-Use Industry, by Region

10.6 Construction & Infrastructure

10.6.1 Composites Market Size in Construction & Infrastructure End-Use Industry, by Region

10.7 Pipes & Tanks

10.7.1 Composites Market Size in Pipes & Tanks End-Use Industry, by Region

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Powerboat

10.8.2 Sailboat

10.8.3 Cruise Ship

10.8.4 Others

10.8.5 Composites Market Size in Marine End-Use Industry, by Region

10.9 Electrical & Electronics

10.9.1 Composites Market Size in Electrical & Electronics End-Use Industry, by Region

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Industrial

10.10.2 Healthcare

10.10.3 Sporting Goods

10.10.4 Composites Market Size in Other End-Use Industries, by Region



11 Composites Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Regional Impact of Covid-19

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Apac

11.6 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

11.7 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Emerging Companies

12.2.4 Innovators

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Ranking

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Agreement

12.6.2 Contract

12.6.3 Expansion

12.6.4 New Product/Technology Launch

12.6.5 Partnership and Collaboration

12.6.6 Merger & Acquisition, Investment, and Diversification

12.6.7 Joint Venture



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Owens Corning

13.2 Toray Industries, Inc.

13.3 Teijin Limited

13.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

13.5 Hexcel Corporation

13.6 SGL Group

13.7 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

13.8 Huntsman International LLC.

13.9 Solvay

13.10 Hexion

13.11 Gurit

13.12 Weyerhaeuser Company

13.13 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

13.14 Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

13.15 Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

13.16 Others

13.16.1 Basf Se

13.16.2 Dowaksa

13.16.3 Honeywell International Inc.

13.16.4 Renegade Materials Corporation

13.16.5 Kineco Kaman Composites - India Private Limited

13.16.6 Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

13.16.7 UPM Biocomposites

13.16.8 Trex Company, Inc.

13.16.9 Gaffco Ballistics

13.16.10 Binani Industries Ltd.



14 Appendix

