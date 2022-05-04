Compound Camphor Ointment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.62 Billion | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

Access our detailed report and Exhibits on "Compound Camphor Ointment Market by Geography and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for compound camphor ointment is driving the global compound camphor ointment market growth. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends ointments or creams with camphor for relieving psoriasis-related itching. For instance, Blue Star Ointment contains 1.2% of camphor oil, which can be used for symptoms such as itching, scaly, dry skin, eczema, rashes, ringworm, jock itch, and athlete's foot. The growing prevalence of arthritis, especially in North America, will significantly contribute to the demand for compound camphor ointment. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2020, 1 in 4 adults in the US had arthritis. By 2040, it is estimated that 78 million US adults will have arthritis. Globally, more than 350 million people had arthritis as of 2021. Such factors will boost the demand for compound camphor ointment during the forecast period.

The government regulations for and health hazards of using camphor are challenging the global compound camphor ointment market growth. Manufacturers have to adhere to the standards implemented by government bodies across the world. For instance, as per the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), camphor can be fatal if swallowed. In addition, it is toxic to aquatic life due to its long-lasting effects. It also causes eye irritation and is flammable in both liquid and vapor forms. It may cause skin irritation, allergic skin reaction, and respiratory irritation. Such health hazards can limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Compound Camphor Ointment Companies:

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

Caribe Natural LLC

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

DLC Laboratories Inc.

DWD Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Emu Joy

Focus Consumer Healthcare

Haw Par Corp. Ltd.

Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc.

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

The J.R. Watkins Co.

Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA LLC

LLC World Perfumes Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Compound Camphor Ointment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the use of camphor oil in pharmaceutical products in countries such as China and India will drive the compound camphor ointment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key markets for compound camphor ointment in APAC.

Compound Camphor Ointment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Caribe Natural LLC, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., DLC Laboratories Inc., DWD Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Emu Joy, Focus Consumer Healthcare, Haw Par Corp. Ltd., Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., The J.R. Watkins Co., Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA LLC, World Perfumes Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Formulation

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

5.3 Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Internal Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Internal Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Topical Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Topical Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Caribe Natural LLC

Exhibit 97: Caribe Natural LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Caribe Natural LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Caribe Natural LLC - Key offerings

10.5 DLC Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 100: DLC Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: DLC Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: DLC Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Emu Joy

Exhibit 103: Emu Joy - Overview



Exhibit 104: Emu Joy - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Emu Joy - Key offerings

10.7 Focus Consumer Healthcare

Exhibit 106: Focus Consumer Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 107: Focus Consumer Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Focus Consumer Healthcare - Key offerings

10.8 Haw Par Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc.

Exhibit 114: Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 121: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 World Perfumes Inc.

Exhibit 125: World Perfumes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: World Perfumes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: World Perfumes Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

