Compound Camphor Ointment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.62 Billion | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

May 04, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compound camphor ointment market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period, with a market share growth of 37% of the global market. The global compound camphor ointment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17%.
Driver and Challenge
The growing demand for compound camphor ointment is driving the global compound camphor ointment market growth. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends ointments or creams with camphor for relieving psoriasis-related itching. For instance, Blue Star Ointment contains 1.2% of camphor oil, which can be used for symptoms such as itching, scaly, dry skin, eczema, rashes, ringworm, jock itch, and athlete's foot. The growing prevalence of arthritis, especially in North America, will significantly contribute to the demand for compound camphor ointment. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2020, 1 in 4 adults in the US had arthritis. By 2040, it is estimated that 78 million US adults will have arthritis. Globally, more than 350 million people had arthritis as of 2021. Such factors will boost the demand for compound camphor ointment during the forecast period.
The government regulations for and health hazards of using camphor are challenging the global compound camphor ointment market growth. Manufacturers have to adhere to the standards implemented by government bodies across the world. For instance, as per the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), camphor can be fatal if swallowed. In addition, it is toxic to aquatic life due to its long-lasting effects. It also causes eye irritation and is flammable in both liquid and vapor forms. It may cause skin irritation, allergic skin reaction, and respiratory irritation. Such health hazards can limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Compound Camphor Ointment Companies:
- Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
- Caribe Natural LLC
- China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
- DLC Laboratories Inc.
- DWD Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Emu Joy
- Focus Consumer Healthcare
- Haw Par Corp. Ltd.
- Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc.
- ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
- The J.R. Watkins Co.
- Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA LLC
- World Perfumes Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
Compound Camphor Ointment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the use of camphor oil in pharmaceutical products in countries such as China and India will drive the compound camphor ointment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key markets for compound camphor ointment in APAC.
Compound Camphor Ointment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.83
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Mexico, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Caribe Natural LLC, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., DLC Laboratories Inc., DWD Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Emu Joy, Focus Consumer Healthcare, Haw Par Corp. Ltd., Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., The J.R. Watkins Co., Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA LLC, World Perfumes Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Formulation
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Formulation
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Formulation
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation
- 5.3 Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Internal Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Internal Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Internal Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Topical Use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Topical Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Topical Use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Formulation
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Caribe Natural LLC
- Exhibit 97: Caribe Natural LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Caribe Natural LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Caribe Natural LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 DLC Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 100: DLC Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: DLC Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: DLC Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Emu Joy
- Exhibit 103: Emu Joy - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Emu Joy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Emu Joy - Key offerings
- 10.7 Focus Consumer Healthcare
- Exhibit 106: Focus Consumer Healthcare - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Focus Consumer Healthcare - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Focus Consumer Healthcare - Key offerings
- 10.8 Haw Par Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Haw Par Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc.
- Exhibit 114: Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 121: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 World Perfumes Inc.
- Exhibit 125: World Perfumes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: World Perfumes Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: World Perfumes Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
