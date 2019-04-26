Compound Chocolate Market, 2019 to 2023: Witnessing Increasing M&A and Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compound chocolate market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

The versatile applications of compound chocolate will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various candy manufacturers are using compound chocolates to attain flexibility while altering the formulation of making innovative products including ganache, chocolate syrup, chocolate candies, and dipping chocolate.

Some of the key market players are also supplying compound chocolate to be used in confectionary coatings and flavors. As a result, such varying applications of compound chocolate will drive the compound chocolate market growth during the forecast period.

Expansion of retail space in APAC

One of the growth drivers of the global compound chocolate market is the expansion of retail space in APAC. The exponential growth of the retail sector globally is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing incidence of obesity and related diseases among chocolate consumers



One of the challenges in the growth of the global compound chocolate market is the growing incidence of obesity and related diseases among chocolate consumers. The growing obesity epidemic globally is forcing consumers to cut down on the intake of chocolates, confectionery, and bakery products, which can have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Various vendors in the market have launched a premium product range, exclusively to target elite customers.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Barry Callebaut

Cargill Incorporated

MagicalButter.com PBC

Nestle

PURATOS

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Milk compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dark compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

White compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing M&A and strategic alliances

Growing trend of premiumization

Emergence of private label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

