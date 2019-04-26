Compound Chocolate Market, 2019 to 2023: Witnessing Increasing M&A and Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compound Chocolate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compound chocolate market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

The versatile applications of compound chocolate will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various candy manufacturers are using compound chocolates to attain flexibility while altering the formulation of making innovative products including ganache, chocolate syrup, chocolate candies, and dipping chocolate.

Some of the key market players are also supplying compound chocolate to be used in confectionary coatings and flavors. As a result, such varying applications of compound chocolate will drive the compound chocolate market growth during the forecast period.

Expansion of retail space in APAC

One of the growth drivers of the global compound chocolate market is the expansion of retail space in APAC. The exponential growth of the retail sector globally is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing incidence of obesity and related diseases among chocolate consumers

One of the challenges in the growth of the global compound chocolate market is the growing incidence of obesity and related diseases among chocolate consumers. The growing obesity epidemic globally is forcing consumers to cut down on the intake of chocolates, confectionery, and bakery products, which can have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Various vendors in the market have launched a premium product range, exclusively to target elite customers.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

  • Barry Callebaut
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • MagicalButter.com PBC
  • Nestle
  • PURATOS

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Milk compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Dark compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • White compound chocolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing M&A and strategic alliances
  • Growing trend of premiumization
  • Emergence of private label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Barry Callebaut
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • MagicalButter.com PBC
  • Nestle
  • PURATOS

