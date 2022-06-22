Compound Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 11.53 Bn| Broadcom Inc. and Cree Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

The compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the compound semiconductor market growth, although factors such as high production cost may impede the market growth

Compound Semiconductor Market Sizing

Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast

Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the compound semiconductor market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 72% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Broadcom Inc.

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Nichia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global compound semiconductor market as a part of the global semiconductors market within the global Information Technology market.

The evaluation of business strategies and the optimization of profit margins both depend on a complete grasp of the value chain. During the forecast period, vendors can reduce costs and improve customer services by using the data from our value chain analysis section.

The value chain of the global semiconductors market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Compound Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $11.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis APAC and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Semiconductors Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Communications - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Defense and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: GaAs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: GaN - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: SiC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 60: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Cree Inc.

Exhibit 65: Cree Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Cree Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Cree Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Cree Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Cree Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 70: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

11.6 Nichia Corp.

Exhibit 75: Nichia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Nichia Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Nichia Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 78: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 79: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments



Exhibit 80: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 81: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: NXP Semiconductors NV - Segment focus

11.8 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 83: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Qorvo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 93: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 98: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 99: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 100: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 101: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 103: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 109: Research Methodology



Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 111: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

