Compound Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 11.53 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Broadcom Inc. and Cree Inc. among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The compound semiconductor market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by increasing demand for enhanced power density.

The compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:

Compound Semiconductor Market Sizing

Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast

Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the compound semiconductor market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 72% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Nichia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

RF Semiconductor Market: The RF semiconductor market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The RF semiconductor market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Semiconductors Market in Vietnam : The semiconductors market in Vietnam has been segmented by device (PMICs, microchips, and RFID) and application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, medical devices, and others). Download Free Sample Report

Compound Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

