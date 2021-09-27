Compound Semiconductor Market to Record Growth of $ 11.53 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 27, 2021, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The compound semiconductor market is set to grow by USD 11.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.33% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The compound semiconductor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Scope of Compound Semiconductor Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 11.53 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 6.33 %
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
· APAC
· North America
· Europe
· South America
· MEA
By end-user:-
· Consumer electronics
· Communications
· Defense and aerospace
· Automotive
· Others
By type:-
· GaAs
· GaN
· SiC
· Others
|
Drivers
|
· Increasing demand for enhanced power density
· Rising adoption of smartphones
· Growing demand for wide-bandgap power devices
|
Challenges
|
· High production cost
· Manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors
· Lack of skilled professionals
Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Compound Semiconductor Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Consumer Electronics
- Communications
- Defense And Aerospace
- Automotive
- Others
- Type
- GaAs
- GaN
- SiC
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Download Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Compound Semiconductor Market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44692
Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's compound semiconductor market report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the compound semiconductor market include Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Compound Semiconductor Market size
- Compound Semiconductor Market trends
- Compound Semiconductor Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for enhanced power density is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high production cost may threaten the growth of the market.
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compound semiconductor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports:
Semiconductors Market in Vietnam by Device and Application- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Semiconductor Market in East Asia by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist compound semiconductor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the compound semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the compound semiconductor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound semiconductor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Defense and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- GaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GaN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SiC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cree Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Nichia Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qorvo Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article