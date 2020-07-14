Compound Solutions Inc. Defeats Thermolife International, LLC, as US District Court Tosses Thermolife's Complaint

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 15 months, Compound Solutions has been the target of the third most prolific patent litigator in America—Thermolife International — who on March 4, 2019, filed a meritless suit against Compound Solutions in District Court in Arizona relating to Compound Solutions' VASO6® ingredient. The court dismissed Thermolife's original complaint, finding it defective, and gave Thermolife a chance to try to fix the deficiencies through an amended complaint. But Thermolife's amended complaint fared no better as, on May 26, 2020, the court found it defective as well, and dismissed the complaint with prejudice. The court found that "granting Thermolife leave to amend [again] would be futile, as it is clear that Thermolife will not be able to cure the deficiencies in its First Amended Complaint."

Compound Solutions is now asking the court to award it its attorneys' fees for having to defend Thermolife's meritless lawsuit on grounds that it was frivolous and filed in bad faith, among other reasons.

Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions, said, "The judge rightfully vindicated Compound Solutions with the latest court victory which is yet another extraordinary rebuke of the unethical tactics from a patent troll to force nuisance-value settlements from honest small businesses that don't have the money to fight long, costly battles in court. Patent trolls stifle innovation and entrepreneurship which are the lifeblood of our economy. We won't back down."

In addition to VASO6®, Compound Solutions has filed or defended six lawsuits in the beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) market, most recently winning in court against New U Life. Compound Solutions has a long history of working with its partners to strongly defend intellectual property (IP). Customers trust Compound Solutions to defend IP and provide unique ingredients customers can successfully market to end-consumers.

