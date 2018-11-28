Compound x Carmelo Anthony x kaNO kid x ToyQube Presents: Compound x Carmelo Anthony Edition "Dragon King"

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martial arts has long had its influence in Hip Hop culture. This year's ComplexCon unveiled a limited quantity of kaNO's tribute to Bruce Lee, his Dragon King toy, this time in collaboration with Cultural Ambassador and creator of Compound, Set Free, and Compound Strategic partner, Carmelo Anthony. Manufactured by art production company ToyQube, the official release of the Compound x Carmelo Anthony edition 'Dragon King' will be November 30, 2018 at 12pm EST on Compound's website: www.thecmpd.com.

BRUCE LEE Carmelo Anthony and Set Free Richardson

The 'Dragon King' collectible is the first of many art projects, to kick off Compound's strategic partnership with NBA All Star and art collector, Carmelo Anthony. Set Free, who is critically acclaimed for creating the AND1 Mixtapes, has a knack for being ahead of the curve when it comes to creating. It wasn't long before his love of toys and collecting catapulted him into being one of the first among urban culture to create his own. The Compound x Carmelo Anthony edition Dragon King is his first set to be released with ToyQube after 3 successful toy releases in collaboration with contemporary artist Ron English and Made by Monsters manufacturing company.

From New York to California, kaNO has amassed a wide array of creativity since an early age. Broadening his skills across the big screens and in cartoons, kaNO has designed with Hasbro, Disney, and Warner Bros., and utilized graffiti art and toy making as a fine art over the years. He collaborated with ToyQube to take on an urban stylized version of the Kung Fu legend. Established in 2004, ToyQube is an art production company producing various designer toys fitting of urban culture and lifestyle. ToyQube expanded their brand to next level sculpture collaborations with world renowned artists.

Officially licensed and approved by the Bruce Lee estate, the Compound edition 'Dragon King' set will feature the toy in Compound's official Black/Platinum and Black/Gold colorways. The glossed and matte detailed 20" vinyl sculpture will also don the number '7', Compound and Anthony's signature number. A limited 7 sets were released and sold out at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA on November 3 and 4th at $400USD. On Friday, November 30, Compound will drop the final 286 pieces, amounting to 300 in total, online only.

Release Date: Friday, November 30, 2018, 12pm EST

Material: Vinyl

Size: 20 inches

Quantity: 300 (150 Sets)

Color: 150 Black/Gold, 150 Black/Platinum

Retail Cost: $400USD plus tax and shipping

Available online worldwide only at www.thecmpd.com

Social Handles: @thecompound_ @iam_setfree @kanokid @toyqube @carmeloanthony

For more information, contact: Jae Joseph: 205688@email4pr.com, 267-307-4545 Liza Goncalves: 205688@email4pr.com Jill Fritzo: 205688@email4pr.com Compound: info@thecmpd.com

SOURCE The Compound

Related Links

http://www.thecmpd.com

