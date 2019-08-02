Comprehensive Analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit, 2019 Edition
Aug 02, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only TDD LTE technology and is primarily an indoor unit. Please see our report on the FSMF FDD LTE unit which is also part of the FSMr3 platform.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM
- Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10
CHAPTER 2: FSIH MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Mechanical Analysis
2.1 Flexi 2.5U Chassis/Casing
2.2 FSIH Core Module
2.3 FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly
2.4 FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly
CHAPTER 3: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport
- Area C Component Analysis
CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR BASEBAND SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Signal Processing
- Area C Component Analysis
TABLES
FSIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
FSIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Bill of Materials
FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
FBIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
FBIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Bill of Materials
FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
EXHIBITS
Flexi Multiradio 10 FSIH Site Solution Example
Nokia FSIH with 2xFBIH Capacity Expansion Module Units
FSIH Basic System Configuration
Nokia FSIH System Block Diagram
Nokia FBIH Core System Block Diagram
FSIH Core System Components
Flexi 2.5U Casing, Front
Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Closed)
Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Opened)
FSIH Casing Fan Unit
FSIH Casing Backplane PCB Top (L) and Bottom (R)
Flexi 2.5U Casing, Top
Flexi 2.5U Casing, Bottom
FSIH Core Interface Port Identification
FSIH Sub Module Unit, Top View
FSIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View
FBIH Sub Module Unit, Top View
FBIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View
FSIH Core Module Integration with Sub Modules
FSIH Heat Sink Assembly Label
FSIH Heat Sink Details
FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View
FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View
FBIH Heat Sink Assembly Label
FBIH Heat Sink Details
FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View
FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View
FSIH PCB Assembly Label
FSIH PCB Part Number Markings
FSIH PCB Top View
FSIH PCB Bottom View
FSIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram
Component ID 12 Daughter Card
FSIH OCXO Shielding External (L) and Detail (R)
FSIH OCXO Cover Internal (L) and Shielding Internal (R)
FSIH OCXO Sources
FSIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram
FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Component Diagram
FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram
FBIH PCB Assembly Label
FBIH PCB Part Number Markings
FBIH PCB Top View
FBIH PCB Bottom View
FBIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram
FBIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram
FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Component Diagram
FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram
