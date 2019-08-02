Comprehensive Analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit, 2019 Edition

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only TDD LTE technology and is primarily an indoor unit. Please see our report on the FSMF FDD LTE unit which is also part of the FSMr3 platform.



Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM

Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10

CHAPTER 2: FSIH MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Mechanical Analysis

2.1 Flexi 2.5U Chassis/Casing

2.2 FSIH Core Module

2.3 FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly

2.4 FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly

CHAPTER 3: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport

Area C Component Analysis

CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR BASEBAND SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Signal Processing

Area C Component Analysis

TABLES

FSIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials

FSIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials

FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Bill of Materials

FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials

FBIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials

FBIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials

FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Bill of Materials

FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials



EXHIBITS

Flexi Multiradio 10 FSIH Site Solution Example

Nokia FSIH with 2xFBIH Capacity Expansion Module Units

FSIH Basic System Configuration

Nokia FSIH System Block Diagram

Nokia FBIH Core System Block Diagram

FSIH Core System Components

Flexi 2.5U Casing, Front

Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Closed)

Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Opened)

FSIH Casing Fan Unit

FSIH Casing Backplane PCB Top (L) and Bottom (R)

Flexi 2.5U Casing, Top

Flexi 2.5U Casing, Bottom

FSIH Core Interface Port Identification

FSIH Sub Module Unit, Top View

FSIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View

FBIH Sub Module Unit, Top View

FBIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View

FSIH Core Module Integration with Sub Modules

FSIH Heat Sink Assembly Label

FSIH Heat Sink Details

FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View

FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View

FBIH Heat Sink Assembly Label

FBIH Heat Sink Details

FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View

FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View

FSIH PCB Assembly Label

FSIH PCB Part Number Markings

FSIH PCB Top View

FSIH PCB Bottom View

FSIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram

Component ID 12 Daughter Card

FSIH OCXO Shielding External (L) and Detail (R)

FSIH OCXO Cover Internal (L) and Shielding Internal (R)

FSIH OCXO Sources

FSIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram

FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Component Diagram

FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram

FBIH PCB Assembly Label

FBIH PCB Part Number Markings

FBIH PCB Top View

FBIH PCB Bottom View

FBIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram

FBIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram

FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Component Diagram

FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram

