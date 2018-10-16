Comprehensive Coverage of the Global Robotics Marketplace 2018: Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Robotic Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotics Equipment, Components, Solutions, Applications, and Services for Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Markets 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2018 to 2023. This report also includes quantitative analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecast also cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.

The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include Healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Autonomous Vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business specific applications.



With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage, but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety and impact in the long run.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.1.1 Enterprise Robotics

2.1.2 Industrial Robotics

2.1.3 Military Robotics

2.1.4 Consumer Robotics

2.2 Market Overview



3 Robotics Companies and Solutions

3.1 Americas

3.1.1 2G Engineering

3.1.2 3D Robotics

3.1.3 Adept Technology Inc.

3.1.4 Aethon Inc.

3.1.5 Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

3.1.6 Amazon Robotics

3.1.7 Anki Inc.

3.1.8 Apex Automation and Robotics

3.1.9 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

3.1.10 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

3.1.11 Axium Inc.

3.1.12 Canvas Technology

3.1.13 Carbon Robotics

3.1.14 Carbon3D

3.1.15 Celera Motion

3.1.16 Clearpath Robotics

3.1.17 Construction Robotics

3.1.18 CyPhy Works

3.1.19 Denso Wave Inc.

3.1.20 Ekso Bionics

3.1.21 Ellison Technologies Inc.

3.1.22 Energid Technologies

3.1.23 Epson Robots

3.1.24 Fetch Robotics

3.1.25 Ghost Robotics LLC

3.1.26 Greensea Systems Inc.

3.1.27 Hypertherm Inc.

3.1.28 IAM Robotics

3.1.29 inVia Robotics

3.1.30 iRobot

3.1.31 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

3.1.32 Jibo

3.1.33 Kairos Autonomi

3.1.34 Knightscope

3.1.35 Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

3.1.36 Lockheed Martin

3.1.37 Locus Robotics

3.1.38 Micromo

3.1.39 Modbot Inc.

3.1.40 Octopuz Inc.

3.1.41 Omnicell Inc.

3.1.42 PrecisionHawk

3.1.43 ReWalk Robotics

3.1.44 RobotLAB Inc.

3.1.45 Rockwell Automation Inc.

3.1.46 Rokid Inc.

3.1.47 SapientX Inc.

3.1.48 Savioke

3.1.49 Seegrid

3.1.50 Sharp Electronics Corp.

3.1.51 SkySpecs

3.1.52 Soft Robotics Inc.

3.1.53 Softweb Solutions Inc.

3.1.54 SRI International

3.1.55 Stubli

3.1.56 Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

3.1.57 Suitable Technologies

3.1.58 SynTouch

3.1.59 Teradyne Inc.

3.1.60 Titan Medical

3.1.61 TM Robotics

3.1.62 TORC Robotics

3.1.63 Transcend Robotics

3.1.64 ULC Robotics Inc.

3.1.65 Universal Robotics

3.1.66 Vecna Technologies

3.1.67 Verb Surgical

3.1.68 VEX Robotics

3.1.69 VGo Communications

3.1.70 Vigilant Robots

3.1.71 Virtual Incision Corporation

3.1.72 Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

3.1.73 World Drone Academy

3.1.74 Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

3.1.75 Yaskawa Motoman

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Aurotek Corp.

3.2.2 Cyberdyne

3.2.3 Daihen Corp.

3.2.4 DJI

3.2.5 FANUC Robotics

3.2.6 Foxconn Technology Group

3.2.7 GreyOrange

3.2.8 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

3.2.9 Kawasaki

3.2.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

3.2.11 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

3.2.12 Pari Robotics

3.2.13 Qihan Technology Co.

3.2.14 Samsung

3.2.15 Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

3.2.16 Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

3.2.17 SoftBank Robotics Corporation

3.2.18 Sony

3.2.19 Toyota

3.2.20 WaveBot

3.2.21 Yamaha Robotics

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 ABB Robotics

3.3.2 AMS RBR

3.3.3 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

3.3.4 Comau Robotics

3.3.5 Delphi Automotive

3.3.6 Kuka Robotics

3.3.7 Milvus Robotics

3.3.8 Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

3.3.9 Open Bionics

3.3.10 Reis Robotics

3.3.11 Roboplan

3.3.12 Robosoft Services Robots

3.3.13 Schunk

3.3.14 Siemens

3.3.15 Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

3.3.16 SSI Schaefer

3.3.17 Starship Technologies

3.3.18 Staubli International AG

3.3.19 Swisslog

3.3.20 Teun

3.3.21 Touch Bionics

3.3.22 Universal Robots A/S

3.3.23 Visual Components Oy

3.3.24 ZenRobotics



4 Robotics Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Total Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

4.2 Robotics Market by Sector 2018 - 2023

4.3 Industrial Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

4.3.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Segment

4.3.1.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Hardware Type

4.3.1.1.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Stationary Device Type

4.3.1.1.2 Industrial Robotics Market by Component Type

4.3.1.1.3 Industrial Robotics Market by Drive System Component Type

4.3.1.2 Industrial Robotics Market by Software Type

4.3.1.2.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Embedded Software Type

4.3.1.2.2 Industrial Robotics Market by Cloud Software Type

4.3.1.2.3 Industrial Robotics Market by Virtual Robot Software Type

4.3.1.2.4 Industrial Robotics Software Market by Core Language

4.3.1.2.5 Industrial Robotics Market by Open Source vs. Proprietary Software

4.3.1.3 Industrial Robotics Market by Service Type

4.3.1.3.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Professional Service Type

4.3.2 Industrial Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.3.3 Industrial Robotics Market by Application Type

4.3.4 Industrial Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.3.4.1Industrial Robotics Market by Cellular Connectivity Type

4.3.5 Industrial Robotics Market by Industry Vertical

4.3.6 Industrial Robotics Market by Region

4.3.6.1 North America Industrial Robotics Market by Country

4.3.6.2 Europe Industrial Robotics Market by Country

4.3.6.3 APAC Industrial Robotics Market by Country

4.3.6.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robotics Market by Country

4.3.6.5 Latin America Industrial Robotics Market by Country

4.4 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

4.4.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Segment

4.4.1.1Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Hardware Type

4.4.1.1.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Device Type

4.4.1.1.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Wheeled Robot Type

4.4.1.1.3 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Legged Robot Type

4.4.1.1.4 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Component Type

4.4.1.1.5 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Drive System Component Type

4.4.1.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Software Type

4.4.1.2.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Embedded Software Type

4.4.1.2.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Cloud Software Type

4.4.1.2.3 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Virtual Robot Software Type

4.4.1.2.4 Consumer/Personal Robotics Software Market by Core Language

4.4.1.2.5 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Open Source vs. Proprietary Software

4.4.1.3 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Service Type

4.4.1.3.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Professional Service Type

4.4.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.4.3 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Application Type

4.4.4 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.4.4.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Cellular Connectivity Type

4.4.5 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Industry Vertical

4.4.6 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Region

4.4.6.1 APAC Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Country

4.4.6.2 North America Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Country

4.4.6.3Europe Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Country

4.4.6.4 Middle East and Africa Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Country

4.4.6.5 Latin America Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Country

4.5 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

4.5.1 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Segment

4.5.1.1Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Hardware Type

4.5.1.1.1 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Device Type

4.5.1.1.2 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Wheeled Robot Type

4.5.1.1.3 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Legged Robot Type

4.5.1.1.4 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Component Type

4.5.1.1.5 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Drive System Component Type

4.5.1.2 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Software Type

4.5.1.2.1 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Embedded Software Type

4.5.1.2.2 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Cloud Software Type

4.5.1.2.3 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Virtual Robot Software Type

4.5.1.2.4 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Software Market by Core Language

4.5.1.2.5 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Open Source vs. Proprietary Software

4.5.1.3 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Service Type

4.5.1.3.1 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Professional Service Type

4.5.2 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.5.3 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Application Type

4.5.4 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.5.4.1 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Cellular Connectivity Type

4.5.5 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Industry Vertical

4.5.6 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Region

4.5.6.1 Europe Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Country

4.5.6.2 North America Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Country

4.5.6.3 APAC Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Country

4.5.6.4 Middle East and Africa Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Country

4.5.6.5 Latin America Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Country

4.6 Military and Government Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

4.6.1 Military and Government Robotics Market by Segment

4.6.1.1 Military and Government Robotics Market by Hardware Type

4.6.1.1.1 Military and Government Robotics Market by Device Type

4.6.1.1.2 Military and Government Robotics Market by Wheeled Robot Type

4.6.1.1.3 Military and Government Robotics Market by Legged Robot Type

4.6.1.1.4 Military and Government Robotics Market by Component Type

4.6.1.1.5 Military and Government Robotics Market by Drive System Component Type

4.6.1.2 Military and Government Robotics Market by Software Type

4.6.1.2.1 Military and Government Robotics Market by Embedded Software Type

4.6.1.2.2 Military and Government Robotics Market by Cloud Software Type

4.6.1.2.3 Military and Government Robotics Market by Virtual Robot Software Type

4.6.1.2.4 Military and Government Robotics Software Market by Core Language

4.6.1.2.5 Military and Government Robotics Market by Open Source vs. Proprietary Software

4.6.1.3 Military and Government Robotics Market by Service Type

4.6.1.3.1 Military and Government Robotics Market by Professional Service Type

4.6.2 Military and Government Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.6.3 Military and Government Robotics Market by Application Type

4.6.4 Military and Government Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.6.4.1Military and Government Robotics Market by Cellular Connectivity Type

4.6.5 Military and Government Robotics Market by Platform Type

4.6.6 Military and Government Robotics Market by Industry Vertical

4.6.7 Military and Government Robotics Market by Region

4.6.7.1 North America Military and Government Robotics Market by Country

4.6.7.2 APAC Military and Government Robotics Market by Country

4.6.7.3 Europe Military and Government Robotics Market by Country

4.6.7.4 Middle East and Africa Military and Government Robotics Market by Country

4.6.7.5 Latin America Military and Government Robotics Market by Country

4.7 Robot Unit Shipment Forecast 2018 - 2023

4.7.1 Total Robot Unit Shipment

4.7.2 Robot Unit Shipment by Device Type

4.7.2.1 Robot Unit Shipment by Stationary Robot Type

4.7.2.2 Robot Unit Shipment by Wheeled Robot Type

4.7.2.3 Robot Unit Shipment by Legged Type

4.7.3 Robot Unit Shipment by Sector

4.7.3.1 Consumer Robot Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.7.3.2 Industrial Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.7.3.3 Enterprise Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.7.3.4 Military and Government Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.7.4 Robot Unit Shipment by Region

4.7.4.1 North America Robot Unit Shipment by Country

4.7.4.2 Europe Robot Unit Shipment by Country

4.7.4.3 APAC Robot Unit Shipment by Country

4.7.4.4 Middle East and Africa Robot Unit Shipment by Country

4.7.4.5 Latin America Robot Unit Shipment by Country



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



