Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies (COMT) will be presenting at the National Workers Compensation Disability Conference in Las Vegas on October 21, 2021

As a result of our analysis in six different injury types, we were able to tease out the workers who had a greater propensity to have prolonged recoveries. This allowed us to provide proactive recommendations to Stakeholders for alignment of specific services to assist in mitigation of extended recovery.

Presentation Objectives are to go beyond the buzzwords and learn how to obtain true significance with a real biopsychosocial model. Stakeholders will then be better equipped to create solutions with providers and clinical resources on how to best deliver quality care to injured workers incorporating the study's conclusions.

About Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLC Founded in 2015, COMT improves care and adds transparency in workers compensation by combining a physical function and behavioral health assessment to provide better care to injured workers and curb run-away health care costs secondary to overutilization and focusing on the "underlying problem".

Scott Primack Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Colorado School of Public Health Dr. Primack is a founding physician of Physical Medicine of the Rockies (PMR) in Denver, Co. Dr. Primack has Level II Full Accreditation from the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation. His area of research is in the design and implementation of functional outcome measures.

Sophia Centi MPH, Professional Research Assistant College of Nursing at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

