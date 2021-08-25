CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech Expands Training Resources for in-Demand IT Jobs

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national program to expand and diversify the IT workforce across America. Tweet this

Developed by CompTIA, the standards reflect the prevailing job requirements for the large majority of positions in these four roles. The standards provide guidance for employers, academic institutions, workforce development organizations and other partners in CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech as they prepare individuals for apprenticeships and careers in IT.

"These standards identify the technical and employability competencies and skills that apprentices learn as they prepare to join the IT workforce," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA. "The standards are both customizable to meet the unique needs of each employer and comprehensive so businesses and partners can accelerate the development of their Registered Apprenticeship Programs."

CompTIA and Maher & Maher were selected by the USDOL to participate in the national apprenticeship initiative to increase the number of workers trained and certified to fill high-demand tech positions, especially from groups who are under-represented in the tech workforce, including women, people of color and individuals with disabilities.

The National Guideline Standards detail the workplace training and supplemental coursework for apprentices in each of the four IT job roles. For example, tech project coordinator apprentices will receive on-the-job training and instruction in the basics of project management, general IT terminology and concepts, business acumen, employability skills and other areas.

For employers the standards include guidance on the qualifications and recruitment of prospective apprentices, the duration of training and a recommended wage scale.

Employers interested in joining the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program and individuals who would like to become apprentices can find more information at https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

