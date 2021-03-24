CompTIA Congratulates New U.S. Labor and Education Secretaries, Pledges Support for Efforts to Prepare Americans for Quality Jobs in Tech

"We feel strongly there is a place for everyone in tech and want to shine a bright light on those opportunities." Tweet this

"As we recover from the pandemic, it will be crucial to make a more diverse workforce a priority in our new ways of working," said Todd Thibodeaux, CompTIA president and CEO. "We feel strongly there is a place for everyone in tech and want to shine a bright light on those opportunities."

CompTIA commended Secretary Walsh for his approach to issues related to workforce development and training. During his confirmation hearings he emphasized his support for expanding workforce development programs to reskill workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

CompTIA has a long-standing commitment to increase and diversify America's IT workforce. Since 1998, the association's workforce charity, Creating IT Futures, has helped groups that are under-represented in IT and individuals who have lacked opportunities to prepare for, secure and succeed in tech careers. The CompTIA Tech Career Academy is also demonstrating that there is room for everyone in the tech workforce. In 2020, 66% of academy students were people of color, 33% were women, 11% were veterans and 38% had a high school degree as their highest level of education.

CompTIA also supports the Biden-Harris administration's decision to relaunch the National Advisory Committee on Apprenticeships.

"We are passionate about increasing access to quality jobs in tech through apprenticeships," Thibodeaux said. "As lawmakers take steps to rebuild both the economy and the workforce post-pandemic, the registered apprenticeships program will be an essential aspect of reskilling and retraining the workforce of tomorrow for industries such as infrastructure, telecommunications, technology and cybersecurity."

CompTIA and its partner Maher & Maher are currently engaged in a federally funded initiative to expand apprenticeships in tech occupations, promote diversity and inclusion in tech apprenticeships and assist businesses and other intermediaries in developing registered apprenticeship programs.

Support for CTE Expansion

CompTIA applauded Secretary Cardona's support for expanding career and technical education (CTE) opportunities and access to computer science training in the nation's schools.

"As we embark on our recovery from the pandemic, it is crucial that policymakers, educators and industry work together to acknowledge the important role of CTE and promote its valuable career pathways and opportunities," Thibodeaux said. "Our research and studies by other organizations validate the importance of introducing students to IT training opportunities early in their educational experience. We're excited to work with the Biden-Harris administration to expand educational pathways to high-quality jobs in technology and beyond."

CompTIA recently launched CyberPrep, which allows middle schools and high schools to offer tech education, training and certification opportunities to students regardless of teacher experience in teaching technology.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org .

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

+1 630-678-8468

[email protected]

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

