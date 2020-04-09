CompTIA Expands eLearning Options with New CertMaster Learn for Instructor-led Training

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications and training for information technology (IT) professionals and individuals interested in joining the IT workforce, today added to its eLearning options with the release of seven courses within a new CertMaster Learn platform.

CompTIA CertMaster Learn for Instructor-led Training is designed for both the virtual and in-person classroom environment to help instructors to be more effective and students to achieve mastery on course content and improve performance.

CompTIA CertMaster Learn for Instructor-led Training includes a comprehensive selection of easy-to-use course preparation, delivery and management tools. Instructors have access to a wide variety of digital content and teaching resources to ensure successful course delivery. Instructors can create individual learning plans to help each student stay on track with their studies. A robust selection of data and analytics delivered through the Boost Dashboard allows instructors to closely monitor the progress of both individual students and the class as a whole.

"With this level of insight instructors can easily identify the course topics that students have mastered and the areas where more instruction may be needed," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "Students who may need extra help can be identified quickly, and instruction designed to meet their needs before they fall behind."

"CompTIA CertMaster Learn for ILT provides a level of visibility missing from competitor platforms we've used previously," said Jennifer Strobl, director of training and operations at LeaderQuest, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs on the most relevant and in-demand technical skills for the foreseeable future.

"The real value is giving instructors the ability to see how the students are progressing through the curriculum, allowing the trainer to jump in and assist with concepts the students may be struggling with," Strobl added.

A recent CompTIA report on workforce and learning trends found that human resources and training leaders continue to value instructor-led training, whether it's in a classroom, virtually led or an on-the-job training regimen. Additionally, 58% of learning and development professionals surveyed are excited about the potential of personalized and adaptive learning made possible by new and emerging technologies.1

Seven Courses Available

CertMaster Learn for Instructor-led Training courses are available for seven CompTIA certifications: CompTIA A+, Cloud Essentials+, IT Fundamentals (ITF+), Linux+, Network+, PenTest+ and Security+.

Each course is aligned with the unique exam objectives for the specific CompTIA certification, so students gain the knowledge and practical skills needed to improve their performance and achieve subject mastery as they prepare for their certification exams.

"The content and lessons included in CertMaster Learn are also closely linked to real-world job roles and tasks in the IT profession, so the concepts and skills students learn in the classroom are immediately transferable to the workplace," Ricker said.

Content is delivered in an engaging, flexible way that can be tailored to each student's unique learning preferences. Resources include instructional videos, lab activities, multiple-choice and performance-based questions and practice assessments.

CompTIA CertMaster Learn for Instructor-led training was developed in cooperation with BenchPrep, an award winning cloud-based learning platform.

Instructors and institutions interested in learning more about CompTIA CertMaster Learn for Instructor-led training can visit https://partners.comptia.org/.

