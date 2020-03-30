CompTIA Extends Expiration Dates for Certification Exam Vouchers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications and training for information technology (IT) professionals around the world, said today that it has extended the expiration date on its certification exam vouchers.

All CompTIA exam vouchers with expiration dates from March 17 through April 30, 2020 have been extended to June 30, 2020. All exam vouchers with expiration dates from May 1 through May 31, 2020 have been extended through July 31, 2020.

CompTIA will soon offer highly secure remote testing, allowing certification candidates to take their exams anywhere, especially from the security and privacy of their home; and at any time so they can schedule their exam according to their schedule.

Individuals who have already registered for an exam at a Pearson VUE testing center but would like to instead take a remote proctored exam have the option to reschedule their exam.

Complete details, along with updates on the availability of online testing and voucher deadlines, are available at https://www.comptia.org/testing/online-testing-interest-form.

CompTIA's vendor-neutral certifications help millions of IT professionals around the world validate their skills and advance in their careers. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

