CompTIA Introduces Enhanced CompTIA Instructor Network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certification for the technology workforce, this week unveiled enhancements to the CompTIA Instructor Network, a global community of educators who prepare students for careers in tech.

The re-launch of the CompTIA Instructor Network (CIN) was announced this week during the CompTIA Partner Summit, the annual gathering of the association's authorized partners. This year's summit was held in Las Vegas.

"The CompTIA Instructor Network, currently more than 2,800 strong, is a dynamic, global community that encourages collaboration, support and the sharing of best practices to enrich the classroom experience for students," said Ryan Blankenship, vice president of content and learning products for CompTIA. "These instructors are great advocates, promoting the abundance of career opportunities available in tech and championing the value of professional certifications."

Their role is growing importance as employers struggle to fill job openings for tech positions. U.S. employers continue to advertise for open tech positions in the tens of thousands; more than 200,000 in July alone.1

"If we truly want to close the supply gap of IT and cybersecurity professionals, there is no better way than supporting and improving the instructors training those entering these fields," said Lee McWhorter, owner of McWhorter Technologies. "I think of the CompTIA Instructor Network as a wonderful example of a classic win-win. Instructors win by getting access to great resources and the shared knowledge of their peers. CompTIA wins via the positive feedback loop created by all this instructor engagement."

The CompTIA Instructor Network is open to educators and instructors working in high schools, colleges and university; professional training centers; corporations; government agencies; CompTIA training content partners; and those who are self-employed.

"The CompTIA Instructor Network opened doors for me that I didn't even know existed," said Stephen Padilla, IT instructor and network member. "I owe my current career success as a freelance contract instructor to CIN."

Network instructors have access to comprehensive training, resources and learning tools used to deliver high-quality courses. CompTIA also intends to increase the number of networking activities for network instructors with a series of meetups, regional meetings and conferences throughout the year. Program participants also have access to a dedicated LinkedIn group for collaboration, networking and recruitment.

To submit your application to join the CompTIA Instructor Network, or for more information, visit https://cin.comptia.org/ .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking, to cybersecurity and cloud computing. More than 2.5 million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to technology professionals around the world. Operating in more than 100 countries, CompTIA works closely with thousands of academic, training and content partners to ensure students and professionals have the tools they need to enter and excel in the tech workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

1 CompTIA IT Employment Tracker, August 2019

