CompTIA IT Industry Outlook 2019: 'Next Big Thing' Gives Way to Fusion of Technology Building Blocks, People and Processes

On the strength of this innovation, CompTIA projects global industry growth of 4 percent, with upside potential of 6.4 percent. Conversely, an economic slowdown, exacerbated by international trade turmoil, could push the growth forecast to its low-end projection of 1.5 percent. Growth expectations for the U.S. market are in line with the global projection.

"It's an exciting time as we embark on the next wave of innovation. Technology is more accessible than ever; and there are more opportunities to use technology to build and grow organizations," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO, CompTIA.

"While the potential is great, the challenges and anxieties are great, too," Thibodeaux continued. "Our mission is to work with the tech community, and the workforce of today and tomorrow, to turn the possibilities of innovation into the realities of real-word benefits for the users of technology."

Among factors cited by industry executives surveyed by CompTIA that will help drive growth in the year ahead is their ability to reach new customer segments, and successfully selling new business lines and launching new products, such as in emerging technology areas.

CompTIA's IT Industry Business Confidence Index remains in solidly positive territory, but there are a number of concerns on the minds of industry executives. Beyond the usual concern over customer spending weakness, executives cited the possibility of an unexpected shock, such as a financial crisis, government turmoil, and margin pressure as factors that could hinder growth.

CompTIA's 12 Trends to Watch in 2019

CompTIA's "IT Industry Outlook 2019" explores 12 trends shaping the tech landscape, its workforce, and its business models in the year ahead.

Cloud, Edge and 5G Form the Modern Economic Infrastructure IoT and AI Open New Possibilities in Ambient Computing Distributed Technology Models Challenge Existing Structures Stackable Technologies Supercharge Digitization Efforts Business of Emerging Technology Prompts Sales Channels Reinvention Hyper-personalization Takes Customer Experience to Next Level Partnerships Bridge Gaps in New Tech Ecosystem Persistent Tech-Worker Shortages Fuel New, Creative Solutions Digital-Human Models Begin to Shape the Workplace of Tomorrow Technology Professionals Take the Lead in Anticipating Unintended Consequences High Tech Increasingly Transforms Low Tech Global Tech Hubs Put Spotlight on the Ingredients for Innovation

"This year's trends reaffirm the importance of thinking about technology holistically," said Tim Herbert, senior vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA. "While discussions of 'The Next Big Thing' have their place, the practical reality for most organizations is the need to understand how technology building blocks spanning infrastructure, applications, data, and as-a-service models fit together."

The complete report is available at https://www.comptia.org/resources/it-industry-trends-analysis.

