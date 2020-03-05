CompTIA Names Leaders for Emerging Technology Community

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry, said today that 13 influential business leaders will serve as executive council members for its Emerging Technology Community in 2020.

The CompTIA Emerging Technology Community identifies and promotes business opportunities in innovations such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, drones, the internet of things, 5G wireless technology and more. The community has more than 700 members representing a range of organizations involved in the business of technology.

Michael Haines, director partner incentives at Microsoft, continues in his role as chairman of the community's executive council.

Returning as vice chair is Maddy Martin, head of growth and education for Smith.ai.

Three executives join the council for the first time. They are Jeff Benedetti, vice president for sale and marketing, Skout Cyber Security; Matt Dukowski, senior manager, product management, SYNNEX Canada; and James Saldanha, client executive, Tech Data Canada.

Returning council members include Ted Cole, vice president of channels and strategic partners, GPS Insight; Paul Cronin, CEO, Apogee IT Services; Steven Estabrooks, general manager, Captec Americas Inc.; Frank Raimondi, chief consultant, Strategic Channel Concepts, Ltd.; John Rice, president, Think Channel, LLC; and Dave Sobel, host of the Business of Tech podcast.

The CompTIA Emerging Technology Community leverages the collective expertise and wisdom of its members to help businesses navigate the complex terrain of emerging solutions by identifying the most impactful near-term technologies and how they can be profitably leveraged in their business. Recent community activities include

Publishing whitepapers detailing the business opportunities for technology solution providers in three emerging technologies – 5G wireless networks, artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

Creating an Emerging Technology Innovation Assessment resource to help businesses examine the areas of their operations that are necessary to take advantage of new innovations and to identify what steps are needed to ensure that they are ready to expand their business.

Identifying the top 10 emerging technologies that have near-term financial opportunity for companies working in the business of technology. The third annual list will be released this month.

To join the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community or for more information visit https://www.comptia.org/membership/communities-and-councils/emerging-technology-community.

