CompTIA Offers Free Webinar and Live Demo on Penetration Testing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for the information technology workforce, will host a live webinar and demo August 21 on penetration testing, a critical element in today's best cybersecurity practices.

The free program will also feature information on the new CompTIA PenTest+ certification, which assesses the penetration testing and vulnerability assessment and management skills that IT professionals need to conduct a successful, responsible penetration testing program.

The webinar is scheduled for noon EDT on Tuesday, August 21. To register, or for more information, visit CompTIA IT Pro Webinar: Penetration Testing for the New World.

"Penetration testing is a vital piece of the overall cybersecurity puzzle," said James Stanger, chief technology evangelist at CompTIA. "By conducting regular penetration tests, organizations will better understand how and what hackers can access in their networks and systems. The outcomes of these tests are reported back to different teams in the organization, who can then plan and implement countermeasures to the threats that were revealed."

During the webinar cybersecurity experts will discuss the elements that make up a comprehensive penetration testing program, including:

- Key scoping and information-gathering skills

- Critical changes in the IT environment

- Essential red team versus blue team skills

- Vulnerability assessment techniques

- Tools that penetration testers need

The program will also feature a live demo related to the skills assessed in the CompTIA PenTest+ certification exam.

The demo will use General Dynamics Information Technology's Cyber Institute's Virtual Training Platform. This cyber range is similar to the defense version used to globally train Department of Defense personnel for cyber combat.

The demo will focus on the exam domains of Planning and Scoping, Information Gathering and Vulnerability Identification, and Attacks and Exploits. All of the tools used in the demo will be publicly available, so webinar participants can practice on their own platforms.

On August 30 the "Official CompTIA PenTest+ Study Guide" will be available from the CompTIA Store in print and e-book formats. The study guide includes review questions at the end of each lesson; a comprehensive glossary of important terms and acronyms; and other information aligned with the content of the certification exam. For more information on CompTIA PenTest+ visit https://certification.comptia.org/certifications/pentest.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 35 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

