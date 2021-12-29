CompuGain strengthens Modern Application Delivery by partnering with Lumigo

CompuGain is delighted to partner with Lumigo – Technology Leader, Ravindra Babu Alla Tweet this

CompuGain's industry-leading DevSecOps framework provides Assessment, Advisory, Strategy, Secure Solutions, and Site Reliability Engineering capabilities to enterprises. It includes a robust state-of-the-art enterprise promotion model and modular pipeline integrated with Industry-standard technology toolset to provide capabilities across the Application Lifecycle Management.

Lumigo complements CompuGain's DevSecOps and Serverless offerings by providing a smart and intuitive way to observe – monitor, debug, log, and provide financial insights on complex distributed, event-driven, transient systems built with AWS serverless components, allowing our customers to deliver highly configurable, innovative solutions at a rapid pace.

Ravindra Babu Alla, Technology Leader, CompuGain, stated, "Our deep DevSecOps practice and AWS Serverless service delivery coupled with Industry-leading partnerships like Lumigo supercharge the cloud ecosystem to deliver new capabilities at a rapid pace for our clients."

CompuGain has an extensive relationship with AWS to help businesses achieve their goals by adopting AWS best practices, cloud-native architectures, and integrating cutting-edge tools to provide agility, performance, security, reliability, efficiency, and cost optimization. CompuGain's certified experts help companies with seamless integration and deployments of serverless solutions.

About CompuGain

CompuGain is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. CompuGain has partnered with more than 35 Fortune 1000 Companies with highly regulated environments, delivering more than 1,500 projects to date. We are a team of more than 400 engineers, cloud solution architects and developers providing consultation and implementation expertise in Modern Application Delivery, Data Services, Microservices and Digital Transformation to achieve the NEXT faster!

