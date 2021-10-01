Compugen To Present Clinical Data from anti-TIGIT COM902 Monotherapy and Triple Combination Dose Escalation Studies at SITC 2021

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, which will be held on November 10-14, 2021.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: COM902 (anti-TIGIT antibody) monotherapy – preliminary evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and receptor occupancy in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT04354246).

Abstract Number: 477

Lead Author: Dumbrava, E, E

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Title: COM701 in combination with BMS-986207 (anti-TIGIT antibody) and nivolumab - preliminary results of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT04570839).

Abstract Number: 478

Lead Author: Dumbrava, E, E

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Title: Novel DNAM-1 axis member, PVRIG, is potentially a dominant checkpoint involved in stem-like memory T cells – dendritic cell interaction.

Abstract Number: 252

Lead Author: Alteber, Z

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations. COM902, Compugen's second fully owned clinical antibody targeting TIGIT, for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, a first-in-class therapeutic antibody in Phase 1 development targeting ILDR2 licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific entering Phase 1 development derived from COM902 through a license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, PhD

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

Investor Relations contact:

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (617) 429-3548

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.