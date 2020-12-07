CompuGroup Medical acquires Schuyler House and its successful laboratory information system, SchuyLab

With this acquisition, CompuGroup Medical becomes the clear market leader by reach in this segment in the United States. Tweet this

"We are strengthening our product portfolio and our laboratory presence in the United States," said Benedikt Brueckle, Senior Vice President US & Canada for CGM. "With this acquisition, CompuGroup Medical becomes the clear market leader by reach in this segment in the United States."

"SchuyLab is a modular, scalable, and powerful laboratory information system," Brueckle said. "This software combined with the skill and expertise of the Schuyler House development and support teams will be another important building block in the CGM success story in the United States."

Building on 30 years of success with the CGM LABDAQ Laboratory Information System, CompuGroup Medical now becomes the single largest provider of laboratory information systems in the US, serving more laboratories than any other LIS vendor in the country. By acquiring SchuyLab, CompuGroup Medical gains more options and expertise to better serve laboratories performing clinical, toxicology, pain management, microbiology, molecular testing, and more.

"With a shared passion for enabling the best possible care, Schuyler House is a perfect fit for CGM," said General Manager Carl Smith, Lab Division, CompuGroup Medical US. "Both SchuyLab and CGM LABDAQ are designed to increase productivity in the lab and facilitate the quick, secure transfer of data and test results."

"We're excited about this acquisition and the opportunities it brings," said CEO William Shipley, Schuyler House. "Our goals and core values align perfectly with CGM. CompuGroup Medical is a strong partner with an incredible, multinational presence."

"CGM makes long-term, strategic investments," Shipley said. "This deal will help us take Schuyler House and SchuyLab to the next level."

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and with offices across the United States, CompuGroup Medical US is the North American division of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 746 million in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.5 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 6,300 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system. For more about CompuGroup Medical, visit cgm.com/us.

