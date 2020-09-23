CompuGroup Medical (CGM) helps Lenco Diagnostic Laboratory launch successful COVID-19 testing program

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global healthcare technology company, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), assisted Lenco Diagnostic Laboratory (Lenco) with the launch of its successful COVID-19 testing program on March 19. Since then, Lenco has delivered test results for thousands of New Yorkers every day.

"In the month of July, we ran 49,788 COVID-19 PCR tests on patients from doctors' offices, nursing homes, and local hospitals," said Felix Sandler, Chief Information Officer of Lenco. "CGM was instrumental in quickly setting up instrument interfaces and resolving any production issues to facilitate the rapid ramp-up of testing."

Serving patients and at-risk populations in Brooklyn, New York, Lenco leads nationwide testing efforts to achieve record sample volumes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With assistance from CGM, Lenco was able to develop and implement its COVID-19 testing program in only 10 days. According to Robert Boorstein, MD, PhD, Lenco's Medical Director, "We've been able to add new products and do volumes of testing well beyond anything we've done before, all without the IT system becoming a crisis point."

CompuGroup Medical is the developer of the industry-leading CGM LABDAQ Laboratory Information System. CGM assisted Lenco and other laboratories with meeting this year's unprecedented testing challenges. CGM rapidly developed and deployed interfaces to connect the CGM LABDAQ laboratory system to the necessary testing instruments. CompuGroup Medical offers a patient portal to provide direct patient access to results, as well as interfaces to help labs fulfill state-mandated requirements for reporting key data to health departments across the country.

In early August, Lenco was running approximately 2,000 COVID-19 tests daily, prioritizing hospitals, nursing homes, homeless facilities, and the most vulnerable patients in the communities it serves. According to Dr. Boorstein, the positivity rate has fallen from 50% in March and April to approximately 1.5% today.

Lenco delivers results for most of its COVID-19 tests within 24 to 72 hours. The fast turnaround time wouldn't be possible without the automation and efficiencies afforded by CGM LABDAQ.

"We commend Lenco on its efforts during this critical time," said Ed Nesbitt, Vice President of Service and Support for the Lab Division at CompuGroup Medical. "As infectious disease testing becomes more widely available today and in the future, CGM will continue to serve as a valued technology partner in the growth of all CGM LABDAQ clients."

About Lenco

Lenco is a full-service clinical reference laboratory offering clinical diagnostics at its best. The laboratory is renowned for excellence and expertise with Lenco's highly dedicated team of specialists in the field who possess experience, professionalism, and dedication. Lenco continuously meets the needs of its physician clients and their patients and is committed to being one of the top, leading laboratories in a world of rapidly advancing diagnostic technology. To learn more about Lenco, visit www.lencolab.com.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of $890M in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.5 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 6,100 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system. For more about CompuGroup Medical, visit cgm.com/us.

