CompuGroup Medical recognizes local Teachers of the Year

PHOENIX, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Medical (CGM) congratulates the veteran and rookie Teachers of the Year, officially named at the virtual May meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.

This year's recipients of the district's top honors include:

Teachers of the Year

Da Un "Andie" Chung, choir director, Cactus Canyon Junior High School & Apache Junction High School

Alexis Scott , teacher, TLC Preschool

, teacher, TLC Preschool Lisa Smith , reading specialist, Cactus Canyon Junior High School

Rookie Teachers of the Year

Claire Williamson , history teacher, Apache Junction High School

, history teacher, Apache Junction High School Jenna Zimmer , kindergarten teacher, Desert Vista Elementary School

With its American headquarters located in Phoenix, CGM enjoys deep ties to the Arizona community and is proud of the efforts of these experts in education to shape and enrich today's young people.

"As leaders in technology and healthcare, CGM recognizes the importance of an inspiring education," said Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CompuGroup Medical US. "The efforts of Ms. Chung, Mrs. Scott, Mrs. Smith, and new teachers Ms. Williamson and Ms. Zimmer, combine to elevate our children, building a promising future for Arizona and the United States."

CompuGroup Medical was the leading sponsor for this year's awards. Each winning teacher received $1,000, a plaque, and a personalized video to commemorate the achievement.

CompuGroup Medical offers a way for teachers and students to connect for critical counseling and speech-therapy sessions with a secure, peer-to-peer telehealth service called CGM ELVI.

