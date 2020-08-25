CompUSA is Back! But Don't Come Looking for Compaq Computers, 3DFX Graphics Cards, or Blank CDs

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yishai Grossman, founder of DealCentral, LLC, announced today that the reimagined CompUSA.com website has entered "beta" status. Users who sign up for free accounts will be able to enjoy features such as price alerts and stock alerts, with more functionality coming soon. The price alert functionality is a first for the deal space, it allows shoppers to set targets for particular items, and receive notifications the second those items drop to or below their target price.

CompUSA Homepage - Features top 5 live deals, top deals by category as well as best of rest deals on current tech. Product Page gives deal ratings, real time price comparison, and price history. For items that are out of stock or out of budget, shoppers can set in-stock and price drop alerts.

The new website takes inspiration from leaders in other markets, such as Kayak.com and Kelly's Blue Book, and uses a proprietary value engine to rate sale prices on tech items.

The value engine, which currently supports laptop and desktop computers, breaks a computer down into its core components; then further breaks those components down into benchmark scores. Based on the benchmark scores and market conditions, the engine projects a "market price" for the computer, and uses the difference between the market price and actual sales price to rate sales from online retailers. Engines for other product categories are in development.

"We're excited with what we have so far, and we're even more excited about where we are headed," said Yishai Grossman, founder. "For products that are in our system, we're already getting scores up well before these items show up on Slickdeals or Techbargains. We're almost done with our TV engine, and by Black Friday, we plan to grow our catalog of graded deals by about 600%. We want to be the first place that shoppers check for all of their tech needs."

Shoppers can register for an account at www.compusa.com , graded Laptop and Desktop deals can be found at https://www.compusa.com/Laptops and https://www.compusa.com/Desktops .

