Compusearch Software Systems Unveils "Unison" as New Brand Identity

DULLES, Va., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compusearch Software Systems, the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced its rebranding and name change to Unison. The Unison brand encompasses all the brands formerly under Compusearch Software Systems, Inc., including Compusearch, PRISM, FedBid, TopVue, FedConnect, and Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO).

"We power the business of government by providing software, data, and insights that align program offices, the acquisition community, grant makers, and contractors to best achieve their missions," said Reid Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unison. "The new name embodies the strong and valuable alignment we help our customers achieve through our software suites and unifying Insight Platform."

Unison envisions a government that always makes astute, effective decisions, from the line-level to the C-level, across federal agencies and their contractor partners. Its software suites support the four types of professionals vital to the success of government missions — program managers, the acquisition workforce, financial assistance professionals, and government contractors. By fully supporting each type of professional, Unison deeply understands and is uniquely able to address their individual and collective challenges. Unison's software suites are powered by its Insight Platform, which brings advanced, unrivaled intelligence, collaboration, and data integrity.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information services support more than 200,000 users in all federal agencies, dozens of major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its thinking and software to help federal programs better pursue their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

