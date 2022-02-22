Computational Fluid Dynamics Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Evolving Opportunities with Altair Engineering Inc. and ANSYS Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Analysis Report by End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/computational-fluid-dynamics-market-industry-analysis

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market - Drivers & challenges

The computational fluid dynamics market is driven by the reduction in product design time and cost. However, the factors such as growing concerns about software and data privacy may impede the market growth. This computational fluid dynamics market analysis report also provides detailed information on upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Some of key Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Players with Offerings:

The CFD market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances with technology providers for technical support and maintaining their customer base to compete in the market.

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers CFD software and other application services such as 3D modeling applications, simulation applications creating virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, and information intelligence applications.

The company offers CFD software and other application services such as 3D modeling applications, simulation applications creating virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, and information intelligence applications. ANSYS Inc. - The company offers CFD technology for calculating, meshing, visualizing the different projects.

The company offers CFD technology for calculating, meshing, visualizing the different projects. Autodesk Inc. - The company offers CFD software which provides engineers with a range of powerful tools for system design optimization.

The company offers CFD software which provides engineers with a range of powerful tools for system design optimization. COMSOL AB - The company offers CFD software which provides tools for modeling the cornerstones of fluid flow analysis.

The company offers CFD software which provides tools for modeling the cornerstones of fluid flow analysis. Convergent Science Inc - The company offers CFD software.

The company offers CFD software. To know about all major players with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report !

Related Reports:

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market in APAC -The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size in APAC has the potential to grow by USD 173.68 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. Download a free sample now!

Patch Management Software Market -The patch management software market share is expected to increase by USD 536.32 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59%. Download a free sample now!

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 606.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.81 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

COMSOL AB

Convergent Science Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio