Computer-aided Design Market to Grow by USD 3.28 billion | Technavio

The computer-aided design market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing availability of subscription-based CAD software. However, the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will challenge the market growth.

Major Computer-Aided Design Companies:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

IMSI Design LLC

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

Computer-Aided Design Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

AEC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Automobile companies commonly employ more than one CAD software and third-party plug-ins to be able to use different features of the various software and test their designs for quality assurance. The global automotive market has many big players such as BMW, Volkswagen, and General Motors. These players use CAD for the designing, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of their vehicles. The segment is expected to display the highest CAGR in APAC during the forecast period. This is because large automobile companies, such as Mazda, Honda, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, Tata, Hyundai, Hero Motors, Bajaj, and Maruti Suzuki, in the region, are increasingly adopting CAD to simplify their production process and reduce their product development and go to market time.

Computer-Aided Design Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

By geography, APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. 41% of the market growth is expected to originate from this region. Moreover, China and Japan will be the key countries in the computer-aided design market in APAC. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Computer-Aided Design Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AEC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

