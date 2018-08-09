Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030

LONDON, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTRODUCTION



The early stages of research related to drug discovery, including the identification of a relevant biological target and a viable lead compound, play a crucial role in the overall success of a drug candidate in preclinical and clinical studies. It is also worth noting that the process of drug discovery is extremely demanding, both in terms of capital requirements and time. Moreover, there is always a high risk of failure associated with R&D programs and, considering the increasing regulatory stringency, the approval of new drugs has become significantly more difficult.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5483272







Given the increase in complexity of the drug discovery process, the overall R&D spending in the pharmaceutical / biotechnology sector has grown from around USD 128 billion in 2008 to USD 158 billion in 2017. As a result, the industry is currently under tremendous pressure not only to meet the expectations of a growing patient population, but also to identify ways to mitigate the risks associated with novel drug discovery programs to avoid failure.







Over the years, various computational tools and services have emerged, enabling the selection, modeling, analysis and optimization of potential lead candidates. The predictive power of computer-aided drug discovery (CADD) has proven to be extremely advantageous, allowing researchers to bypass the random screening of billions of molecules across hundreds of biological targets. As a result, players offering novel in silico drug discovery services, such as CADD, have now become an integral part of the pharmaceutical industry. According to industry experts, almost 30% of the total cost and time invested in developing a new drug can be saved by utilizing such services. Owing to the significant cost benefits offered by such approaches, the adoption of CADD is anticipated to increase in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing number of drug discovery projects, coupled to their rapid progression through various stages of drug discovery, is expected to continue to create an increasing demand for computational services.







SCOPE OF THE REPORT



The 'Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030' report features an extensive study on the current landscape and the likely future potential of the players providing CADD services for drug discovery. The study provides an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of companies that offer such services across different stages of drug discovery, such as target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization.







Amongst other elements, the report features:



• An overview of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 120 players that offer CADD services, and detailed analysis based on a number of parameters, such as the location of headquarters, employee count, type of business model used (contract service providers, software / technology providers and consulting service providers), number of drug discovery step(s) for which the company offers CADD services (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization), type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), type of clientele (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes), CADD approach adopted (structure-based drug design, ligand-based drug design and fragment-based drug design) and type of CADD service(s) offered (docking, molecular modeling and virtual screening etc.). In addition, the report features a year-wise analysis of the number of players that have been established over the past three decades.



• An analysis of the most active regions based on the presence of CADD service providers; the report contains a schematic world map representation indicating the geographical location of key hubs with respect to outsourcing activity within this domain.



• A logo landscape of the industry players engaged in this domain, distributed on the basis of the location of their respective headquarters and company size (very small-sized (<10 employees), small-sized (11-50 employees), mid-sized (>50 employees) and large (>200 employees)).



• Elaborate profiles of established players that offer a comprehensive range of CADD services and have received funding in the past two decades. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), funding information (if available), information on its CADD specific service(s) portfolio, and a comprehensive future outlook. In addition, each profile features a peer group-based benchmark comparison matrix for the players based on several parameters, such as the number of CADD service(s) offered, number of drug discovery step(s), type of molecule(s), type of clientele and experience of the company.



• Tabulated profiles of emerging players (mid-sized companies or start-ups, established after 2012), featuring details on company headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, key executives, funding information (if available), CADD service portfolio, CADD technology (if any), key developments related to CADD (if any) and business strategy.



• An analysis of investments made in this domain; these include seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, equity crowdfunding and grants / awards received by the companies that are operating in this area.



• An elaborate valuation analysis of companies involved in providing CADD services to the pharmaceutical / biotechnology industry. For this purpose, we have focused only on companies that have received funding in the past two decades and built a multi-variable dependent model to estimate the current valuation of the aforementioned players.



• A detailed analysis of the cost saving potential in the drug discovery process that can be brought about by the adoption of CADD.



• A discussion on the upcoming computational approaches (such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing) that are being adopted for drug discovery and are likely to impact early stage research over the coming years.







One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the CADD market over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of this market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the future opportunity based on [A] regional evolution of the market covering key geographies, such as North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (China, India and Japan), along with the rest of the world, [B] key step(s) of drug discovery (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization), [C] type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), [D] type of sponsor (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes) and [E] therapeutic areas. Considering the uncertainties associated with the growth of CADD market, and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.







The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Edelmiro Moman (Scientific Consultant and Teacher, ProSciens), John L Kulp (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals), Mark Whittaker (Senior Vice President, Evotec), and Sven Benson (Founder, candidum). All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.







RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include



• Annual reports



• Investor presentations



• SEC filings



• Industry databases



• News releases from company websites



• Government policy documents



• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.







CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. The summary offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the CADD services market in the short to mid-term and long term.







Chapter 3 provides an introduction to the overall drug discovery process. It includes details on the time taken for a drug to traverse from the bench to the market, along with the historical evolution of CADD. It also provides an overview of CADD, its classification and applications in the drug discovery process. In addition, it provides an in-depth explanation of each step involved in the drug discovery process, along with details on associated CADD specific methods / technologies / approaches. It also highlights the benefits offered by CADD services in the drug discovery process. Further, the chapter features a discussion on the key challenges associated with conducting CADD research in-house, highlighting the evident shift towards outsourcing CADD related operations.







Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive review of the global landscape of the CADD services market. It includes information of over 120 players that are currently engaged in providing such services to the pharmaceutical / biotechnology industry. It features an in-depth market overview, including information on location of headquarters, employee count, type of business model used (contract service providers, software / technology providers and consulting service providers), number of drug discovery step(s) for which the company offers CADD services (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization), type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), type of clientele (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes), CADD approach adopted (structure-based drug design, ligand-based drug design and fragment-based drug design) and type of CADD service(s) offered (docking, molecular modeling and virtual screening etc.). The chapter also provides a list of CADD software / technologies, along with their developers, to represent the overall activity in this field. It also includes an indicative list of players offering CADD consulting services. In addition, the chapter also includes a logo landscape of the players engaged in this domain, distributed on the basis of the location of their respective headquarters and company size.



Chapter 5 features detailed profiles of established CADD service providers based in North America that have received funding in the past two decades. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), funding information (if available), information on its CADD specific service(s) portfolio, and a comprehensive future outlook. In addition, each profile features a peer group-based benchmark comparison matrix. The chapter also features tabulated profiles of emerging players based in North America (mid-sized companies or start-ups, established after 2012), featuring details on company headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, key executives, funding information (if available), CADD service portfolio, CADD technology (if any), key developments related to CADD (if any) and business strategy.







Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of established CADD service providers based in Europe that have received funding in the past two decades. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), funding information (if available), information on its CADD specific service(s) portfolio, and a comprehensive future outlook. In addition, each profile features a peer group-based benchmark comparison matrix. The chapter also features tabulated profiles of emerging players based in Europe (mid-sized companies or start-ups, established after 2012), featuring details on company headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, key executives, funding information (if available), CADD service portfolio, CADD technology (if any), key developments related to CADD (if any) and business strategy.







Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of established CADD service providers based in Asia-Pacific that have received funding in the past two decades. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), funding information (if available), information on its CADD specific service(s) portfolio, and a comprehensive future outlook. In addition, each profile features a peer group-based benchmark comparison matrix. The chapter also features tabulated profiles of emerging players based in Asia-Pacific (mid-sized companies or start-ups, established after 2012), featuring details on company headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, key executives, funding information (if available), CADD service portfolio, CADD technology (if any), key developments related to CADD (if any) and business strategy.







Chapter 8 provides information on various investments and grants received by companies that are engaged in this domain. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place in the period between 2010 and 2018, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 9 features a comprehensive valuation analysis of the companies that are offering CADD services for drug discovery. The chapter provides insights based on a multi-variable dependent valuation model, which is based on the year of establishment, employed workforce, funding received, and the depth of CADD service portfolio.







Chapter 10 presents insights generated from a detailed survey, wherein we invited over 200 stakeholders involved in outsourcing CADD services. The participants, who were primarily Directors / CXO level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their services and their associated commercial potential.







Chapter 11 presents a comprehensive analysis of the cost saving potential associated with using CADD in the drug discovery process.







Chapter 12 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the CADD industry till the year 2030. It features the likely distribution of the market based on [A] regional evolution of the market covering key geographies, such as North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (China, India and Japan), along with the rest of the world, [B] key step(s) of drug discovery (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization), [C] type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), [D] type of sponsor (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes) and [E] therapeutic areas.







Chapter 13 provides a brief overview of the upcoming computational technologies, which are being developed to deal with the innate complexities associated with the process of drug discovery and optimize the overall time spent on early stage research. We believe these novel technologies are likely to have a notable influence on the industry's evolution over the coming decade.







Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations held with Edelmiro Moman (Scientific Consultant and Teacher, ProSciens), John L Kulp (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals), Mark Whittaker (Senior Vice President, Evotec), Sven Benson (Founder, candidum).







Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.







Chapter 17 is an appendix, which features a detailed discussion of the various non-computational techniques that are being adopted for drug discovery and are likely to impact early stage research in the coming years.







EXAMPLE HIGHLIGHTS



1. During our research, we identified over 120 players that are actively involved in providing a wide array of CADD services for drug discovery; lead optimization, hit-to-lead and lead generation are amongst the most popular drug discovery steps for which such services are offered. Around 15 companies offer end-to-end CADD services for drug discovery, starting from target identification to lead optimization. Examples of such one-stop-shops include (in alphabetical order) Allesh Biosciences Labs, CompChem Solutions, Evotec, Gfree Bio, GVK Biosciences, Quantitative Medicine, Sai Life Sciences, Shechter Computational Solutions and SilicsBio.



2. The current market is characterized by the presence of several established, as well as emerging players. Of these, 23% are large companies (more than 200 employees), 15% are mid-sized companies (50-200 employees), while 62% are small-sized players (less than 50 employees). Examples of established players with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector include (in alphabetical order) AMRI, Charles River Laboratories, ChemDiv, Evotec, RTI International, Schrödinger and XRQTC. Some of the new players that have recently entered this domain include (in alphabetical order) ChemBio Discovery Solutions, Discover Drugs, Fractal Therapeutics, Micar Innovation, Nostrum Biodiscovery and NovaData Solutions.



3. Around 80% of the CADD service providers are located in North America and Europe. It is also worth highlighting that there are several such players based in certain emerging regions within Asia Pacific, namely India and China. Examples of some of the large companies based in these locations include (in alphabetical order) ChemPartner, Excelra Knowledge Solutions, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Medicilon, Pharmaron, Sundia MediTech, Syngene, TCG Lifesciences, Viva Biotech and WuXi AppTec.



4. CADD solutions / services have been shown to significantly reduce the cost and time spent in early stage drug discovery. The computation approach is estimated to save as much as 30% of this cost and also enables researchers to expedite the overall process, saving a significant amount of time. By 2030, we anticipate net annual cost savings of over USD 9 billion to be brought about by the adoption of CADD in the drug discovery process.



5. Driven by the rising number of drugs in the discovery stage across various therapeutic areas, the market is expected to continue on its growth trajectory in the foreseen future. We expect the CADD market to grow at an annualized rate of ~12.4% between 2018 and 2030. In terms of therapeutic areas, oncological disorders (46%), neurological disorders (13%), immunological disorders (7%) and infectious diseases (6%) are expected to capture a significant fraction of the market by 2030.



6. Hit and lead related services are expected to possess the largest market share (over 85%) by 2030, followed by target-based services (which include target identification and target validation). Although, the current market is largely driven (over 70%) by small molecules, large molecule drugs are expected to make a relatively larger contribution in the foreseen future; upcoming CADD technologies are likely to provide the necessary impetus to fuel this growth.



7. In terms of geography, majority (~ 70%) of the market share is likely to be distributed between North America and Europe in 2030; other countries, such as China and Japan, are expected to grow at a relatively faster rate (~14%) in the coming decade.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5483272







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

