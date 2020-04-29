DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the consumer goods and services industry, "Computer Monitors See a Spike in Demand as Offices Close Down and Staff Work from Home"

The COVID-19 outbreak has made it necessary for many companies to move to working from home to reduce the risk of infection to their employees. As a result, sales of computer monitors have greatly increased as businesses and consumers look to purchase items to outfit a home office. In the US, sales of computer monitors doubled in the first two weeks of March to 80,000 units.



Business to business sales of monitors also increased by 40% during the same period. Companies like HP, Dell and Acer have seen a huge increase in demand for computer monitors and other computer accessories. The increased demand for monitors has also been of benefit to companies like Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, AU Optronics and BOE Technology who supply the displays needed for computer monitors.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Computer Monitors See a Spike in Demand as Offices Close Down and Staff Work from Home"

