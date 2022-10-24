Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 8.13 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Oct 24, 2022, 12:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer numerical control solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 8.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and others), solution (servo drives, servo motors, and controllers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
By end-user, the automotive segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The computer numerical control solutions market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. In September 2021, Siemens unveiled the new-generation CNC system to produce electric drive housings for the BMW plant in Austria. The new-generation SINUMERIK ONE CNC system offers digital solutions to increase productivity in automobile manufacturing units. Thus, the growing demand for digital solutions in the automotive manufacturing industry is expected to significantly drive the demand for CNC solutions during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
By Geography, 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for the computer numerical control solutions market in APAC. Augmented manufacturing activities will facilitate the computer numerical control solutions market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment
The increased use of servo-based systems in industries is one of the key drivers supporting the computer numerical control (CNC) solutions market growth. CNC systems eliminate manual errors and reduce production time, thus enabling the consistent manufacture of reliable and precise final products. Using CNC machines, manufacturing processes can be carefully controlled and manipulated to maintain quality. Automation is a valuable resource when it comes to manufacturing large volumes of components or parts. However, it is not very useful for low-volume production where the tooling and operating costs can often outweigh the overall cost of the finished product. Thus, the incorporation of automation technology is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
The application and integration of artificial intelligence and systems are one of the key computer numerical control (CNC) solutions market trends contributing to market growth. Vendors are integrating AI solutions in CNC machines for robotic applications. For instance, in December 2021, Siemens expanded its offering for the digital-native control platform, SINUMERIK ONE, and added the new numerical control unit (NCU) 1740 hardware that complements the existing NCUs 1750 and 1760, as well as the panel processing unit (PPU) 1740, thus expanding its use in modular machines. Due to the new software application, SINUMERIK ONE can also be used for robotic applications. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
In-Vehicle Computer System Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-vehicle computer system market is projected to grow by USD 2.34 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The in-vehicle computer system market share growth in the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The ergonomic computer equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 808.61 million from 2020 to 2025. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The ergonomic computer equipment market share growth by offline distribution will be significant during the forecast period.
|
Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.52
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Delta Electronics Inc., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., KEBA AG, Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Minitech Machinery Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., NUM AG, Okuma Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, Siemens AG, SIEB and MEYER AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Industrial Machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Solution
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Solution
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Solution
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Solution
- 6.3 Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Servo drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Servo drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Servo motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Servo motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Solution
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH
- Exhibit 115: DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 116: DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.4 FANUC Corp.
- Exhibit 118: FANUC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.5 KEBA AG
- Exhibit 121: KEBA AG - Overview
- Exhibit 122: KEBA AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: KEBA AG - Key offerings
- 11.6 Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 MONDRAGON Corp.
- Exhibit 132: MONDRAGON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: MONDRAGON Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: MONDRAGON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: MONDRAGON Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 NUM AG
- Exhibit 136: NUM AG - Overview
- Exhibit 137: NUM AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: NUM AG - Key offerings
- 11.10 Okuma Corp.
- Exhibit 139: Okuma Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Okuma Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Okuma Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Okuma Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 143: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 148: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 156: Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 158: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article