Computer on Module Market is estimated to reach US$ 1,789.3 Mn by 2027 driven by rising need for industrial automation and high demand for computer on module in the aerospace & defense industry| CAGR: 5.7%: Astute Anaytica

NEW DELHI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study published by Astute Analytica foresees a rise in revenue of the Global Computer on Module Market from US$ 1,271.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,789.3 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A computer-on-module refers to a complete embedded computer designed on a single circuit board. It is built on a microprocessor and is equipped with RAM, ethernet, input or output (I/O) controllers, flash memory and other components required for a fully functioning computer. CoM offers a consistent and cost-effective embedded platform for computing solutions and aids in minimizing the time required for manufacturing various products. Computer on module is widely used in industrial automation systems, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The market is majorly driven by factors such as rising need for industrial automation and high demand for computer on module in the aerospace & defense industry. Computer on module have major applications in industrial automation, where they are majorly used across process control and discrete manufacturing on the production facility. Also, the increasing penetration of automation in the aerospace & defense industry is further creating the demand for computer on module in the industry.

Restraints:

The computer on module market focuses more on incorporation of multiple functionalities in a module form, which leads to complex designing. Designing of a complex device requires robust methodology, skillset, and different toolset for integration, adding up to extra cost.

Opportunities:

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) 2020 Industrial Robots report, there are over 2.7 million industrial robots operating in factories worldwide, an increase of 12% to the previous year. Therefore, the wide growth in the adoption of industrial robots will substantially increase the need and demand for the computer on module to enhance the robot's efficiency and capabilities to execute the task at the earliest, as the industrial robots are based on computer on module to perform or execute the task at factories.

Regional Analysis:

North America has the highest share in the Global Computer on Module Market

North America has the highest share in the Global Computer on Module Market. In 2021 and will continue its dominance over the forecast period. The US is the highest shareholder in the computer on module market of the North America region as has a well-developed industrial automation infrastructure. Among the processor, the ARM processor contributes the largest in the computer on module market. Furthermore, the large presence of local companies are estimated to lead the market share for the region worldwide during the forecast period.

Germany is the highest share holder in the Europe Computer on Module Market

Germany holds the highest share in the computer on module market of Europe and is further estimated to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Europe is one of the well-recognized markets for the industrial automation as well as aerospace & defense production capabilities. It is also expected that the companies are invested into the market and focusing on the product development to meet the post COVID-19 demand in the region.

Asia Pacific has the fastest CAGR in the Global Computer on Module Market

Asia Pacific region will be the gamechanger in the Com market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is one of the leading consumer electronics manufacturers in the global market. It is estimated that the growing consumer electronics applications in the region is further expected to enhance the market size for the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing government support towards the adoption of automation and IoT in India and China, among other countries, is propelling the demand for computer-on-module systems. China is the highest shareholder country in the APAC computer on module market.

South Africa is the highest shareholder in the Middle East & Africa Computer on Module Market

South Africa holds 28% of the MEA computer on module market share in 2021. ARM segment contributes the major share in the market growth in the region. MEA is expected a growth in the industrial automation in the domestic factories and further expanding the defense production are expected to boost the market share for the region in the computer on module market during the forecast period.

South America Computer on Module Market is driven by industrialization

South America witnesses a high growth in the industrialization and parallel growing trend for integrating automation owing to COVID-19 outbreak, and this is propelling the market growth. Brazil is the highest shareholder country and has the fastest CAGR over the projection period.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, electronics manufacturing hubs have been temporarily shut and this has majorly affected the supply chain of the market by creating shortages of components and finished goods. Furthermore, lack of business continuity has ensured significant negative impacts on shareholder returns and revenue, which are expected to create financial disruptions in the computer on module market. However, the market is projected to experience an expansion in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global computer on module market are Kontron Europe GmbH, Eurotech Group, Congatec AG, Advantech Co. Ltd, Adlink Technology Inc., and Aaeon Technology Inc. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as merger & acquisition in order to have a grip in the stabilized global market scenarios.

Segmentation Overview

Following are the different segments of the Global Computer on Module Market:

By Processor segment of the Global Computer on Module Market is sub-segmented into:

ARM



X86



PowerPC

By Form Factor segment of the Global Computer on Module Market is sub-segmented into:

Com Express



SMARC



Qseven



ETX Module

By Industry Vertical segment of the Global Computer on Module Market is sub-segmented into:

Industrial Automation



Aerospace & Defense



Consumer Electronics



Healthcare



Automotive

By Region segment of the Global Computer on Module Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of South America

