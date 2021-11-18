Computerized Physician Order Entry Market to Record 6.70% CAGR by 2025 | ALLSCRIPTS Healthcare Solutions Inc. athenahealth Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The computerized physician order entry market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Computerized Physician Order Entry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Market Landscape

Cloud-Based



On-premise

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Read our Sample Report Now for more information about the contribution of each segment of the computerized physician order entry market.

Computerized Physician Order Entry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the computerized physician order entry market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Information Technology Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

The increasing need for integrated healthcare, growing need for efficient and accurate collection of patient data, increasing investments by leading healthcare IT companies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of awareness among physicians may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Computerized Physician Order Entry Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the computerized physician order entry market in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing need for efficient and accurate collection of patient data will drive the computerized physician order entry market growth in North America.

Computerized Physician Order Entry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist computerized physician order entry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computerized physician order entry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computerized physician order entry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computerized physician order entry market vendors

Related Reports:

Healthcare BPO Market: The healthcare BPO market has been segmented by service (healthcare finance and accounting, healthcare customer relationship management, and healthcare human resources) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The healthcare BPO market has been segmented by service (healthcare finance and accounting, healthcare customer relationship management, and healthcare human resources) and geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ). Medical Device Security Solutions Market: The medical device security solutions market has been segmented by device (wearable and external medical devices, hospital medical devices, and internally embedded medical devices) and geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ). Download Free Sample Now

Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 513.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Information Technology Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on computerized physician order entry market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio