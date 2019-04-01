Compuware Topaz for Total Test Fills Industry Gaps in Mainframe Automated Testing

Unit, Functional, Integration and Regression Testing Capabilities in a Single Product Enable Organizations to Deliver Higher-quality Applications Faster

- Topaz for Total Test now provides unit, functional, integration and regression testing, enabling application leaders to adopt a "shift left" approach to testing to improve application quality and development velocity and efficiency.

- Single user experience, shared test artifacts repositories, support for test driven development, and an integration with XebiaLabs are among the new capabilities in Topaz for Total Test.

- A new 3270 emulator enables developers to complete one-off "green screen" tasks without leaving Topaz's familiar, intuitive Eclipse-based environment.

- Organizations no longer have to choose between fast delivery with low quality or slow delivery with high quality; with Topaz they can deliver high-quality applications quickly and more frequently.

DETROIT, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuware today announced significant enhancements to Topaz for Total Test, the industry's leading automated testing solution that empowers developers and testers of any skill level to rapidly develop and deliver high-quality code. Topaz for Total Test now provides unit, functional, integration and regression testing capabilities in a single product—an industry-first for automated testing.