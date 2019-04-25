CompWest Recognizes HUB International as Agency of the Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance Company is proud to recognize HUB International as its 2018 Agency of the Year.

"HUB is the best of the best," said Al Gileczek, president of CompWest and Accident Fund. "Like CompWest, the HUB team is clearly committed to their customers. And we are proud to work with them in offering world-class workers' compensation products and services throughout California and the West. We deeply appreciate their continued support, ongoing feedback and valued insight into the individual needs of their clients. We look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come."

Recently, HUB and six other agencies were named to the CompWest President's Club, representing an exceptional group of high-performing agent partners in the Western U.S. President's Club qualifications for 2018 included written premium exceeding $2.25 million, a five-year cumulative loss ratio of 50 percent or less and premium retention of 80 percent or higher.

"Our clients benefit from the relationship and trust we have developed with CompWest and we look forward to presenting more of our clients to CompWest," said Darren Caesar, president of Commercial Insurance California, HUB International.

"Over the past several years we have developed a great partnership with the entire HUB team, led by the commitment and support of Ken Kessler and Rob DiPaolo," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing at CompWest. "The HUB team is clearly committed to the insurance marketplace in California, and this award is well deserved."

CompWest specializes in workers' compensation insurance, servicing accounts up to $1.5 million of annual premium in California and select Western states with consistent risk evaluation and pricing. CompWest's appetite focuses on mid-size businesses in healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, artisan contracting, retail and wholesale services. Dedicated loss control consultants help implement customized loss prevention strategies, and CompWest's Workers' Compensation with Care® and Keep at Work® strategies provide assistance to injured workers throughout the entire claims process.

About CompWest

CompWest Insurance Company is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890

bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group; CompWest

Related Links

http://AFGroup.com

