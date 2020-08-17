Comscore Achieving Greater Employee Engagement & Satisfaction

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the modern workplace, employees value culture as much as the work itself, and the unique uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for innovative employee engagement.

Against this backdrop, Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to see that a recent employee survey found notably higher levels of employee engagement, which correlates with reduced attrition. The survey is the most recent gauge of employee sentiment since the November 2019 appointment of Bill Livek as CEO.

The rising employee sentiment was reflected in three key figures:

"I see myself working for Comscore a year from now" = 92 percent neutral or positive, up from 77 percent in 2019

"I am happy working at Comscore" = 93 percent neutral or positive, up from 79 percent in 2019

"I am confident in the integrity of the leadership team" = 91 percent neutral or positive, up from 73 percent in 2019

Another indicator of employee satisfaction is overall increasing rates of employee retention, which have dramatically increased since 2019 and continue to trend in the right direction.

"Nothing is more important than having happy and engaged employees to drive customer satisfaction and shareholder value, and along with our leadership team, I am committed to growing this business with integrity so that people feel proud to be at Comscore," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "In our 'new normal' working environment, we have enhanced communication and created connections so that employees have a sense of belonging and clear purpose, and pride in our innovative and industry-leading products. We will continue to prioritize these objectives."

As part of its commitment to building a strong culture, Comscore's executive team is taking specific, foundational actions to create a more inclusive and more diverse company, while also encouraging employee involvement. Brandon Hubbard, a sales manager and co-founder of a newly launched employee resource group for representation and equity, says, "It's important to work for a company that is resolved to listen and create new opportunities, and invites employees to directly help build the Comscore of tomorrow."

"We are inspired by the passion and involvement that our employees put toward creating a stronger Comscore every day," said Sara Dunn, Chief People Officer, Comscore. "Together, we will continue to foster that passion and act on our collective commitment."

