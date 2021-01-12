Comscore and Frameplay Launch Brand Lift Survey Series to Better Understand Intrinsic In-Game Advertising Performance

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has completed the first of a series of brand lift surveys in partnership with Frameplay, a leading global intrinsic in-game advertising company. Focusing on the intrinsic in-game advertising category, the new brand lift survey series is designed to study and highlight the value of this highly lucrative and emerging advertising space and the enhanced creative standards brought forth by Frameplay's capabilities. In the kickoff survey, Comscore and Frameplay worked with a leading snack brand that wanted to connect to the significant gaming audience in a meaningful, authentic way using Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising capabilities. Frameplay enabled Comscore's brand lift survey to better evaluate the impact of intrinsic in-game advertising on key branding measures.

As a result of the joint effort, this leading snack brand recognized a brand attribution lift across the board. The brand registered double-digital point lifts including a +31.8 point lift in Mobile Ad Recall, +32 point lift in Fit as a Game Sponsor, +46.4 point lift in Like the Brand's Sponsorship of the Games and +26.2 point lift in Purchase Intent.

The survey results showcase Comscore's industry-leading brand survey methodology, which gives brands validated and trusted third-party measurement that highlights the value of the emerging intrinsic in-game advertising opportunity to marketers.

"We're excited to partner with Frameplay to illustrate the impact of in-game advertising initiatives. The gaming space continues to grow rapidly, and this represents an incredible opportunity for brands to connect with their target audiences," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "With so much at stake, it's never been more important to have verified and trusted independent measurement. Comscore is committed to working with innovative companies like Frameplay and supporting the industry with next generation cross-screen media measurement solutions."

"Brands expect trusted third-party measurement to work across their media buys to ensure their investment can be valued properly," said Scott Linzer, SVP Business Development, Frameplay. "The intrinsic in-game advertising space is emerging into a scalable opportunity for brands, and thus even more reason for Frameplay to ensure brands have the measurement they trust."

The brand lift survey series with Frameplay builds on Comscore's emerging expertise in the gaming and esports space. Comscore's recent State of Gaming report provides detailed insights into the behavior, sentiment, attitudes, and preferences of today's desktop, mobile, and console gaming audiences.

Comscore's brand lift survey insights help marketers and publishers better evaluate the impact of intrinsic in-game advertising on key branding measures, such as awareness, favorability, recall and purchase intent. The new addition of Comscore's capabilities to Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising platform will enhance Frameplay's ability to provide trusted, measurable insights leadership in the video game space.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About Frameplay

Frameplay is a global intrinsic in-game advertising company headquartered in San Francisco, California with global sales and development offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM and APAC. Frameplay truly enables game developers to place advertising easily and intrinsically within video game environments without interfering with or degrading the gameplay performance or experience.

