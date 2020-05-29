Comscore and Gem Shopping Network Announce Agreement for Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, and Gem Shopping Network, today announced an agreement for the use of Comscore's television audience measurement for the growing shopping network.

Under the agreement, Gem Shopping Network can now utilize the granular advanced audience information available in Comscore's TV Essentials (TVE) to better understand their television shopping audiences.

"With livestreaming and TV distance shopping experiencing unprecedented growth, our partnership with Comscore will allow us to deepen our understanding of our audience. We expect this knowledge to be critical in extending our coverage, further growing our audience and strengthening our business." said Gem Shopping Network CEO Eduardo Hauser.

"Comscore is excited to begin providing advanced TV data solutions to Gem Shopping Network as they continue to grow their distribution and viewership. Gem Shopping Network has a unique position in the market and their advanced approach to segmenting is a great match with Comscore's granular and meaningful insights," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Gem Shopping Network

Gem Shopping Network (GSN) is a leading media company at the intersection of commerce and entertainment. For the last 23 years, Gem Shopping's gem and jewelry experts have brought an exclusive, unparalleled shopping experience to its viewers and a vast collection of one-of-a-kind pieces from around the world. Through interactive entertainment and education, the GSN team consistently presents unique gemstones, exquisite jewelry and luxury items, including precious metals, highest graded accent diamonds, fine to finest quality colored stones as well as precision craftsmanship. Gem Shopping Network's TV channel is available live, 24/7 to more than 60 million households and also across all major digital platforms. Watch the network via its livestream on all connected devices at www.gemshopping.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

