Comscore and MediaMath Partner in LATAM to Launch Programmatic Contextual Targeting for Connected TV, Mobile and Desktop

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and MediaMath, the acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, recently announced that they have partnered to launch a connected TV (CTV), video, mobile and desktop contextual targeting solution available now in Latin America using MediaMath's demand-side platform.

With this partnership, Comscore and MediaMath bring brand safety, brand suitability and contextual relevance targeting for Spanish, Portuguese and 40+ other languages. In addition, Comscore offers cookie-free age and gender demographic targeting in Brazil and Mexico to support advertisers seeking innovative new cookie-free solutions within desktop, mobile, and CTV that allows them to prioritize privacy and brand safety while continuing to reach the right demographics.

Furthermore, this first-ever CTV and video contextual capability uses frame-by-frame visual recognition and second-by-second audio processing to provide categorization of the full content. These capabilities empower advertisers to target relevant CTV and video content in Latin America in a safe and relevant way.

Comscore gives advertisers the tools to get beyond the existing approach to contextual targeting: less sophisticated solutions that can serve to limit reach. Technology-driven solutions allow brands to identify content that is both relevant and brand safe without excluding an entire category or genre. For example, a family-friendly CPG advertiser can target relevant sections of a news program about at-home family activities, while avoiding content related to health issues and violent crime.

"As third-party cookies are phased out and media consumption habits continue to rapidly shift, brands need sophisticated, scalable targeting solutions to continue to reach their consumers in a privacy-friendly and brand-safe way," Alejandro Fosk, Senior Vice President, Comscore, LATAM. "Against this evolving media landscape, we're thrilled to partner with MediaMath to bring Comscore's best-in-class contextual technology to the Latin American market to help advertisers reach consumers across mobile, desktop and Connected TV."

"In a world where consumers increasingly consume news and content via CTV, MediaMath overlays the efficiency of programmatic buying with a commitment to the transparency and safety which brands rightly demand," said Guillermo Abud, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Latin America and US Multicultural. "Through the SOURCE digital media ecosystem, we provide our customers with the confidence of a privacy-focused, brand-safe solution, within an addressable and accountable supply chain. Our partnership with Comscore provides an unmatched contextual approach to reach consumers across channels, and we're delighted to be partnering with them to bring this solution to market."

Aldo Tabe, Director Precision+, Publicis Media. "Comscore and MediaMath's partnership is an important milestone for the region and will enable brands to identify relevant CTV and video content in a way that is brand-safe as well as enable targeting using cookie-free demographics in Brazil and Mexico."

The launch of this partnership in Latin America marks the continued momentum behind Comscore's Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. To learn more, visit: https://www.Comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.Comscore.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

