Comscore and MediaMath Partner to Launch Connected TV and Livestreaming Programmatic Contextual Targeting

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, today announced they have partnered to launch a connected TV (CTV) and video contextual targeting solution for the open exchange programmatic landscape available now globally in MediaMath's demand-side platform.

This first-ever capability uses frame-by-frame visual recognition and second-by-second audio processing to provide contextualization of the full content for connected TV, video and livestreaming. These capabilities empower advertisers to target relevant and brand safe CTV and video content programmatically, allowing them to take advantage of skyrocketing connected viewing from consumers in a safe and relevant way.

Brands and agencies are seeking innovative new solutions within CTV and livestreaming that allow them to connect with consumers while prioritizing privacy and brand safety.

Comscore gives advertisers the tools to get beyond the existing approach to contextual targeting: less sophisticated solutions that can serve to limit CTV reach. Technology-driven solutions allow brands to identify content that is both relevant and brand safe without excluding an entire category or genre. For example: an automotive advertiser can target relevant sections of a news program, while avoiding content related to car accidents and violent crime. Comscore's next-gen solution can be applied to CTV and video impressions across leading inventory partners.

"Advertiser demand for connected TV and premium video has significantly increased in line with evolving consumer consumption habits," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Services, Comscore. "As these channels become more important, marketers need privacy-focused, brand-safe data solutions that help them find the right video to run within to connect with consumers. That's why we're excited to work with MediaMath to offer a contextual targeting solution in the open exchange programmatic landscape that leverages our industry-leading contextual technology. With Comscore, advertisers get an unmatched scalable privacy-first solution to reach the right customers at the right times."

"MediaMath overlays the efficiency of programmatic buying with a commitment to the transparency and safety which brands rightly demand in the CTV world," said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, at MediaMath. "Through SOURCE we provide our customers the confidence of buying advertising with safety in an efficient and accountable supply chain. Our partnership with Comscore provides an unmatched contextual approach to this and we're delighted to be partnering with them to bring this solution to market."

"As Connected TV becomes a core layer in our performance marketing strategy for our clients, our programmatic trading team will now be able to layer in Comscore's proprietary advanced cookieless contextual targeting that will further ensure greater relevancy and brand safety for every impression," said Neil Nguyen, Global Chief Digital Officer at Havas Edge and Edge Performance Network. "We are excited to partner with Comscore, one of our data partners to bring this incremental targeting capabilities to a rapidly growing CTV and digital video landscape."

The launch of CTV and video contextual targeting for programmatic exchanges marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookieless solutions within Comscore's Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. To learn more, visit: https://www.Comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.Comscore.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

