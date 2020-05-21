Comscore and Minute Media Announce Renewal for Expanded Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, and Minute Media, a leading global technology and digital publishing platform, today announced a broadened renewal for Minute Media's use of Comscore's granular digital audience measurement solutions. The agreement, which includes Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform and Video Metrix® Multi-Platform for U.S. and Hispanic audiences, significantly expands Minute Media's audience measurement and ad planning utilization as Minute Media continues to focus on audience development across its seven digital content brands in addition to strategic partnerships with like-minded publishers.

"Comscore is excited to deepen its relationship with Minute Media as they pursue an aggressive growth strategy to support their audience and advertising measurement at scale," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial. "We look forward to serving as the digital currency that enables the Minute Media team to maximize their monetization."

"As we look to diversify and expand our audience and monetizaton capabilities, we have an even greater need to unify our measurement capabilities and understand our audience on a more granular level. Our expanded Comscore subscription will provide us with the data-driven insights needed to do just that," said Rich Routman, President and CRO at Minute Media.

Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, time spent and cross-visitation.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About MinuteMedia

Minute Media is a leading media and technology brand focused on two main pillars—platform and content. Minute Media's platform serves as the company's foundation, powering its content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media's owned and operated destinations include The Players' Tribune , 90min , 12up , DBLTAP , Mental Floss , The Big Lead and FanSided .

