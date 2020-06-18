Comscore and Rockfleet Broadcasting Announce Renewal Agreement for Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement to provide Rockfleet Broadcasting with continued TV measurement in the Bangor, ME and Wausau, WI markets.

Under the agreement, Rockfleet will continue its long-term use of Comscore local television measurement as its exclusive currency in demonstrating the value and relevance of their audiences to the buy-side, and ultimately maximizing revenue and market share for their stations. Rockfleet and Comscore commenced their partnership in 2014.

"We were eager to continue our partnership with Comscore," said Mike Palmer, Vice President and General Manager, Rockfleet Broadcasting. "Over the past six years, we have been consistently impressed with the stability of Comscore's granular audience information, the excellence of their client service and the value their data and people bring to our table. Our agency and advertiser partners greatly appreciate the stable and reliable insights they bring, so this was an easy decision for us."

"Rockfleet was an early supporter of Comscore and we are proud to be extending our partnership with them today," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President at Comscore. "We are committed to delivering a stable and reliable measurement currency for the industry."

