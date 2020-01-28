Comscore and Rural Media Group Announce Multi-Year Deal for Television Measurement for The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, and Rural Media Group, Inc., a portfolio of media outlets, today announced a multi-year deal for two of its flagship television networks, The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.

"As RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel endeavor to grow their distribution and audience, Comscore's robust return path data provides the granular level insights, both at a national and local level, that will allow Rural Media to chart its path in the new decade," said Patrick Gottsch, President and Founder.

"Comscore is excited to welcome RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel to our roster of TV clients. Each network occupies a unique position in the market and we look forward to partnering with their team to show the unique value of their niche networks," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

Rural Media Group, Inc.

Rural Media Group, Inc. is the world's leading provider of multimedia content dedicated to the rural and Western lifestyle. With a mission of reconnecting "city with country," RMG is the parent company of RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO Channel 147 on SiriusXM radio, The Cowboy Channel, and RFD-TV The Magazine. RMG networks are distributed to more than 100 million homes worldwide by DBS, telco and cable systems including DISH Network, DIRECTV®, Comcast, AT&T U-Verse, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Suddenlink, Cox, and more than 600 independent rural cable systems. Corporate headquarters and broadcast operations are in Nashville, Tennessee and Fort Worth, Texas.

