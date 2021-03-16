Comscore and TVB Announce Local and National Television Linear and Digital Measurement Renewal

RESTON, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement to provide TVB, the trade association representing the interests of local television station owners and management nationally, with full-service local, network and digital audience information including Comscore's Advanced Automotive Demographics segments.

"TVB provides local broadcasters with invaluable consulting and advocacy services, and we are delighted to partner with them in every way that we can," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "Comscore provides TVB, and all Comscore clients, with the measurement solutions that are most capable of delivering stable and predictive audience insights to help clients drive their businesses successfully."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. These audience segments enable TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

