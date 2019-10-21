Comscore Announces Agreement with Premion to Provide Measurement for Leading CTV/OTT Platform

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Premion, a division of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and the leading premium CTV/over-the-top (OTT) advertising platform for local and regional advertisers, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Comscore to be the measurement provider for Premion's OTT offering.

Part of TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS), Premion is an industry-leading CTV/OTT advertising platform enabling local, regional and national advertisers to reach desirable audiences in premium, long-form, live and on-demand video programming delivered across a broad array of streaming platforms and devices at scale.

Under the agreement, Premion's offering will be backed by Comscore's signature cross-platform video advertising measurement tool, Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR), which offers an unduplicated view of total audiences across linear TV and digital platforms (including OTT), person-level reach, co-viewing insights and demographics. Premion's advertisers can buy with confidence, knowing they are reaching their precise audience targets.

"Our advertiser-first strategy is built upon simplification in audience buying, driving transparency and measurable outcomes for advertisers," said Jim Wilson, President of Premion. "With Comscore, we're bringing the highest level of accountability by giving advertisers a comprehensive view of campaign performance so they can easily measure and prove the efficacy of their CTV/OTT ad spending."

With more than 125 branded networks sourced through direct partnerships, Premion delivers brand-safe and fraud-free impressions at scale. With the largest and most accurate CTV device graph, built upon 108 million connected households with an OTT device and 600 million devices within the graph, Premion provides precision targeting and reach across every DMA.

"We are excited to work with Premion to deliver innovation that benefits local and regional advertisers, as well as national agencies seeking precise targeting across diverse local markets," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Local Markets, Comscore. "OTT advertising is becoming a critical channel for marketers at all levels. Thus, it's never been more important to not only include OTT measurement in campaign reporting, but to also deduplicate it along with TV and digital channels. Comscore is committed to providing validated content that drives trust in OTT advertising and ultimately enables it to scale, particularly at the local and regional levels."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all 210 local television markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allows the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Premion

Premion, part of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), is an industry-leading premium CTV/OTT advertising platform for regional and local advertisers. With directly-sourced inventory from 125+ premium publishers, Premion delivers transparency and brand safety and makes it easy for advertisers to target and reach engaged audiences at scale. For more information, visit premion.com.

