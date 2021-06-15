Comscore Announces Exclusive Multiyear TV Measurement Deal with Global Sports Marketing Agency Octagon

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Octagon, the world's leading marketing and talent-management agency in sports, has signed a multiyear agreement to utilize Comscore's TV data for planning, buying and measurement. Under the agreement, Comscore will be the retained provider of U.S. television intelligence to Octagon, helping to inform decisions for their clients on TV rights, branded content engagements and marketing opportunities.

"Audience measurement and TV ratings methodology is an incredibly important tool in the work we do for our clients," said Simon Wardle, Chief Strategy Officer, Octagon. "We are excited to begin using Comscore's TV ratings and are confident their proven and trusted granular audience insights will help us continue to make optimal decisions for our planning, buying, and measurement efforts."

"We are excited to begin working with the Octagon team to provide television ratings. Comscore's stable, reliable and massive TV measurement footprint allows us to capture the full range of networks, particularly with sports channels that other market providers miss," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Comscore is a leader in instigating change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender and evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. The strength of Comscore's information continues to drive market share expansion for Comscore's agency business, which has experienced double-digit year over year growth in new business since 2017.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About Octagon

Octagon is the preeminent integrated marketing and talent management agency in global sports and entertainment. The agency creates distinctive marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe and represents more than 900 of the most prominent and influential athletes, talent, and properties in the world.

